Contract Partner Lead - Rigs and Wells Services

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Contract Partner Lead will maintain high standards of communication, impact analysis and evaluation of process changes within the contract management field. Works collaboratively with Finance Procurement Teams, Sourcing & Contracting in GBS, GBS Contract Administration Team, Legal and other SMEs to deliver an efficient contract management approach in line with standard methodologies.The ideal candidate has strong practical and application experience in contract management, sourcing and contracting of goods & services in the energy sector (Upstream, Downstream) knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, proven business ethics, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

General

Manage and maintain the contract management policies, procedures, templates.

Lead implementation activities, e.g. Supporting contract assurance and audit, handle contract expiry and contract close out activities.

Drive continuous change as part of any new processes/ways of working implementation in collaboration with respective SMEs and/or collaborators.

Process Standardisation

Drive harmonisation of processes across GBS Sourcing and Contracting; providing cross-divisional process standards.

Drive integration with all other S2C business processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation.

Coordinate with the process owners, GBS service delivery teams and SMEs to update and standardise contract management approach and templates where appropriate, share findings and standard methodologies, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives.

Maintain and update a central contract management knowledge repository (including policies and procedures) and communicate optimally to practitioners.

Process Analysis & Continuos Improvement Opportunity Identification

Engage in continuous dialogue with business and service delivery collaborators to discuss priorities and approach to process improvements, standardisation and simplification.

Analyse the business needs and support development of contract management transformation/digitalisation projects.

Essential Education and Job Requirements

Business, Finance, Commerce degree

More than 8 years working experience in Contracting and Procurement in the energy sector (Upstream, Downstream, Digital and IT, Indirect, or Workplace).

More than 4 years of Contract Management in the Rigs Category and/or Well Services Category – Drilling, OCTG, Completion, Cementing, Mud Logging, Fluids, Wireline Equip & Serv, Stimulation, Intervention.

Proficient in English (Spoken and Written).

Able to work in Europe/UK shift.

Ability to connect with varying stakeholder levels within the organisation, internal and external.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



