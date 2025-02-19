Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.
The Contract Specialist is responsible for driving improved value, compliance, and effective risk management, within the sourcing process through effective contract creation, development, and management. On top of that, this role will need to support operational activities in the Castrol Directs Procurement Function within BP such as training and coaching internal stakeholders and process mapping.
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.