Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Contract Specialist is responsible for driving improved value, compliance, and effective risk management, within the sourcing process through effective contract creation, development, and management. On top of that, this role will need to support operational activities in the Castrol Directs Procurement Function within BP such as training and coaching internal stakeholders and process mapping.



Understanding the specific contracting requirements of BP’s Castrol Business, Procurement and Group Finance & Procurement (F&P).

Shaping the Global Operations team’s contracting plans and priorities to ensure compliance in the most efficient and effective way.

Actively participating in Castrol business projects that involve contracting.

Collaborating closely with Legal Teams and BP’s central F&P function on BP standards & contracting specifics.

Understanding Castrol’s business objectives and requirements for contracting processes.

Working with the relevant market sector and commodity managers to implement source-to-contract processes to ensure delivery of business plans and market sector/commodity strategies.

Participating in some aspects of the full sourcing process which include development of scope, contract writing, and contract execution;

Ensuring the BP F&P common processes are implemented, used, and continually improved.

Selecting the correct contract templates for use in creating a contract, being able to use the templates appropriately, and amending clauses where necessary.

Ensuring local contracts align with master/global agreements.

Participating in company networks, sharing information, standard processes and lessons learned.

Engaging, challenging, and influencing internal customers, and providing guidance on F&P processes and risk management.

Undertake training sessions for internal partners on contract clauses.

Where required, liaise with suppliers to support internal partners with complex contract negotiations.

Graduate or equivalent qualification/experience.

Deep knowledge of contracting processes, tools, and systems ideally with experience in the “directs” sector, as well as a strong understanding of critical clauses and T&Cs.

Deep contracting practitioner knowledge – either a legal or procurement (preferably both) background.

Excellent partner management and engagement skills. Ability to engage with multiple stakeholders at all levels of the organisation, in multiple countries / time zones.

A proven track record of delivering and supporting sourcing processes and services in a complex blue chip global organisation, ideally within a procurement function dealing with multi-billion dollar spends.

Ability to prioritise personal tasks and assist others with managing their workload.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



