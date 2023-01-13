Job summary

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement contracts support, using sound contracts management knowledge to provide contractual expertise to ensure that BP has appropriate and robust contracts in place, executing responsibilities for contracts in support of projects and assuring compliance with laws and regulations, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

The Contracting Lead is responsible as an individual contributor for delivering quality outcomes across BP’s process. The role to support the Global business Services in Contract negotiation.



The ideal candidate has practical and application experience in contracting of goods & services and projects in the energy sector, extensive knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills.



In addition, BP is undergoing digitalisation transformation. In line with such initiatives, They will be responsible to support digital projects relevant to contracting space.



Working within a defined global process framework, there is an opportunity for this role to chip in to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around placing BP in the best position with appropriate contracting approach.





KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

The key accountability is to ensure quality outcomes are delivered and both procurement and business partners across the Contract Lifecycle Management processes specifically:

Contract Review Upskill Contracting Capabilities

Advise on the Contracting Processes, Procedures, Governance and Compliance. Support in selecting a suitable contract template based on the respective Scope of Work and in alignment with Contracting Policies and Procedures. General advice, including support on the meaning of legal clauses, its application and evaluation of contractual risk. Support negotiations efforts (where required). Advise on Contract Signing Authority.

Review Pre and Post Award Contract Documents - Request for Proposals (RFP) Packages, Tenderer Deviations/Exceptions, Finalised Contracts including Supplier Paper Templates, and Contract Amendments/Variations/Claims in accordance with Contracting Governance Framework. Review Other Documentation – Review Joint Inspection Projects, Letters and Notices, Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA), etc. Where required, acquire legal/SME approval for deviations.

1. Educational background

2. University degree in a legal discipline. (MCIPS/ISM qualification, or at stage of pre-qualification, desirable.)

More than 6 years working experience in Contracting and Procurement in the Energy sector.

Able to work in UK/US shift.

Experience of Source-to-Pay processes and systems.

Experience in ARIBA or other e-procurement tools and deployments of similar scope and scale.

Extensive knowledge and practical application experience in contract drafting, negotiations, contract assurance and review and contract management.

Experienced working with virtual teams.

Additionally, the Contracting Lead will also be supporting Contracting Manager in mentoring Sourcing Practitioners.Perform Contract Assurance Reviews to ensure the quality and conformance of contracts.Lead contacting training sessions/clinics to improve sourcing practitioners contracting capability.Support various contracting improvement initiatives to drive standardisation, digitalisation, operational and efficiency efforts.This role works with a range of Sourcing teams within the different businesses and also engage with other SMEs as necessary.