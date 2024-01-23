Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

As GBS Procurement S2C scales up the value chain, we are now handling more sophisticated and strategic contracts for both indirect and direct spend on behalf of the group. As a result, there is a need to develop distinct and deep contracting capabilities in support of this growth.The Contracting Senior Manager is responsible for establishing such capabilities within GBS Procurement S2C and delivering quality outcomes across BP’s end to end Contract Lifecycle Management process. This role will provide oversight and direction to craft, define, develop and deploy contracting standards, processes and systems in support of BP’s mission to minimize risk and maximise value in the supply chain. In addition, the ideal candidate has practical and application experience in contracting of services and commodities, extensive knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, contracting strategy preparation, coupled with strong Leadership abilities to lead a cross geographical team.Working within a defined global process framework, there is an opportunity for this role to contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model for how BP handles risk through the whole life cycle of third party agreements to ensure maximum value is achieved.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Contracting Strategy Implementation

Accountable for the development of Contracting strategies in support of the business across numerous jurisdictions with various language requirements.

Work with internal and external partners to define requirements and ensure alignment to overall BP strategy

Drive effective decisions through use of data and analytics.

Ensure contracting activities are aligned with BP policies such as Risk management, Delegation of Authority and relevant segment functional guidelines.

Work closely with and align with other teams in process & systems to provide integrated solutions and to increase automation and adoption of appropriate new digital solutions

Accountable to ensure there are fit for purpose standard contract templates for all GBS sourcing activity and that they are used.

Provide steer and direction for the development of contracting strategies, the selection of Standard Contract Templates, the development of other contract sections and the development of RFPs.

Provide mentorship for supplier deviations and negotiating positions as well as support for sophisticated supplier deviations.

Provide steer and direction for the development, negotiation, award and management of contracts with suppliers – advising them (where applicable) of contracting best practices, process requirements, governance requirements and other compliance requirements.

Participate and support practitioners during sophisticated negotiations of contracts with suppliers and engaging Legal for support as needed.

Provide steer and guidance for the investigation, assessment and reporting of claims in dispute by providing advise and resolution strategies.

Lead all aspects of the selection and deployment of a fit for purpose Contracts Lifecycle Management tool and support the adoption of the tool

Accountable for leading the Contract Helpdesk.

Implement and continuous reinforcement of standard and compliant contracting practices through awareness/training sessions.

Partner Engagement

Act as senior critical issue point for global partners.

Key member of GBS Procurement S2C Leadership Team.

Senior Level Leader in BP

Global People Management

Participate actively in the GBS Procurement Talent management process to develop skills and capabilities within the team that provides developmental opportunities and meaningful career paths for members of the team.

Support the development of the organizational culture in line with bp “Who We Are” framework to retain and attract the right talent and encourage an impactful culture.

Education, Experience and Job Experience

University degree in a Procurement, Legal or related equivalent business field. Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, ISM, IACCM), MBA or equivalent is desirable.

More than 15 years working experience in Oil & Gas procurement and supply chain.

More than 12 years in leading teams in sophisticated organizations and developing people.

Expert skill level in global contract drafting, negotiation, execution and management.

Knowledge of procurement and contracting processes and standards.

Extensive knowledge and application experience with contract terms and conditions.

Proficient in English.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Experienced working with virtual teams.

Expert Influencing and partner leadership skills.

Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours – to join calls with overseas team members.

Contractually and commercially astute with particular attention to risk and exposure.

Functional understanding of systems such as ARIBA, SAP SRM and Salesforce will be an advantage.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.