We are looking for a full time Contractor Management & Contracts Lead, responsible to providing direction as a subject matter expert for the range of AU and NZ Contracts (including but not limited to AS4906 & AS4902) implemented by the bp Construction and Procurement teams. This role will be reporting to the ANZ Construction Manager. You'll be leading project contracts, assessing contractor performance, ensuring compliance with standards, and making decisions within approved strategy and budgets
Success Indicators for this role -
Safety -
Strong ownership of Safety and Operational Risk management through systematic and rigorous application and assurance of OMS (2.5, 5.1 & 5.2) requirements.
Ensures robust self-verification of construction activities against OMS 2.5, coaching and enabling the team to improve capability and ensure conformance.
Is an active role model of bp's Safety Leadership Principles, conforming to bp / regulatory requirements, and driving a positive safety culture across the team.
Acts as a local Contract Owner, inline with the OMS 2.5 requirements (Suppliers Only)
Operations & Execution -
Provides technical expertise on performance, project management and control,
Support the activities for OMS 2.5 on behalf of entity, reviewing, defining and articulating local requirements within the LOMS that are fit for purpose and conform to bp and regulatory requirements.
Develop and deliver training and communication material to ensure requirements are understood and feedback is received on continuous improvement opportunities.
Performance management & top line growth -
Oversee and report on Contractor Performances.
Provides timely performance reports in line with bp reporting requirements – key interface with HSE&C & Procurement.
Work with the Program Management and Optimisation Lead to report OMS 2.5 performance metrics vs plan and extract insights on performance for inclusion in performance management forums.
Work with regional Construction leads to ensure adherence to the Contract requirements
Strategy Execution -
Monitors and maintains the OMS 2.5 strategy and performance reports to demonstrate alignment with strategic commitments
Communicating and influencing -
Conveys information fluently, interpreting and clarifying details, generating clear insights and explaining rationale succinctly.
Influences and builds strong relationships across the organisation.
Coaches and empowers others, building capability in project control requirements and educating others on quality / performance insights, recommending opportunities for optimisation and continuous improvement.
What you'll bring -
Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, Contracts Management
Highly proficient in negotiating and influencing external stakeholders, managing contractual obligations with project, engineering, and construction providers.
Familiarity with MS Office Suite and project management/enterprise reporting software.
Excellent interpersonal skills and a keen eye for detail.
Extensive experience, with a minimum of 10 years, in a technical environment such as Engineering Design, Consulting, Project & Construction Management, or Construction Operations Support. Experience includes leading 5-10 contracts concurrently, ranging from $2M to $15M, and working on projects valued from $250K to $15M+, with additional advantage in the retail or fuel industry.
What's in it for you -
Competitive salary package including bonus program, 12% super, Global share match & fuel discounts.
Flexible working arrangements
Collaborative team that celebrates achievements and diversity
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave.
Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization
Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process. If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.