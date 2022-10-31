The Contractor Management Lead (CML) at the Cherry Point Refinery is responsible for the optimal financial and operational performance of the site's Tier 1 Contractors according to OMS 2.5 and the Contracts Governance Board (CGB) approved Contractor Management processes.
The CML is informed by the Contracts Governance Board of and facilitates the execution of the site contracting strategy for our Tier 1 contractors.
The CML ensures the identification and implementation of safety, quality, and cost improvement opportunities in the Contractor Management Cycle by working with Procurement in the development of fit-for-purpose contract language, based on site Contractor expectations, OMS elements, and state regulatory requirements.
The CML develops appropriate KPI's to measure and drive performance
The CML is accountable for the design, maintenance & continuous improvement of the management control system for contractor management, including site-wide demand planning and force and spend reporting
The CML supports the CAMs, POCs and Procurement in the identification and resolution of vendor-related Non-Conformance Reporting (NCR).
This job requires access to secure areas regulated by the Maritime Transportation Security Act. Do you currently have TWIC (Transportation Workers Identification Credential) Card or will you be able to secure a TWIC card prior to starting this role? If you do not currently have a TWIC card please refer to the TSA website http://www.tsa.gov/stakeholders/transportation-worker-identification-credential-twic for the requirements.
The Contractor Management Lead is a member of the Planning, Scheduling and Contractor Management Team in the Maintenance Department. Your key stakeholders are the Maintenance, Operations, HSSE, Procurement and TAR/Projects Managers and their Superintendents, as well as the Tier 1 contractors you will work with. In this role, you have a combination of contractor performance analysis/management, change managment, and continuous improvement leadership accountabilities. Your ability to understand and communicate best in class performance and lead businesses on that journey, foster productive relationships, safety culture, and a continuous improvement mindset will be keys to success.
