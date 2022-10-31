Job summary

The Contractor Management Lead (CML) at the Cherry Point Refinery is responsible for the optimal financial and operational performance of the site's Tier 1 Contractors according to OMS 2.5 and the Contracts Governance Board (CGB) approved Contractor Management processes.

The CML is informed by the Contracts Governance Board of and facilitates the execution of the site contracting strategy for our Tier 1 contractors.

The CML ensures the identification and implementation of safety, quality, and cost improvement opportunities in the Contractor Management Cycle by working with Procurement in the development of fit-for-purpose contract language, based on site Contractor expectations, OMS elements, and state regulatory requirements.

The CML develops appropriate KPI's to measure and drive performance

The CML is accountable for the design, maintenance & continuous improvement of the management control system for contractor management, including site-wide demand planning and force and spend reporting

The CML supports the CAMs, POCs and Procurement in the identification and resolution of vendor-related Non-Conformance Reporting (NCR).

Key Accountabilities:



Responsible for:

Ensuring optimal financial and operational performance of the site's Tier 1 Contractors according to OMS 2.5

Identifying and implementing opportunities in the Contractor Management Cycle that improve operational and / or financial performance

Ensuring that CAM's, POCs, Job Reps, Field Coordinators and Maintenance Supervisors understand their roles in line with of the Supplier Management Framework.

Accountable for:

Informing the Contracts Governance Board on current performance, trends, issues, and risks

Onboarding of Tier 1 contractors, ensuring bp value, code of conduct, policies, and ways of working are in place and understood.

Designing, maintaining & continuously improving the management control system for Tier 1 contractor management.

Consulted with for:

Clarifying contractual clauses related to HSE&C, Quality, and scope of work.

Facilitating the development of the site contracting strategy

Ensuring relevant supply risks are registered and mitigated in line with existing company policy

Providing input at the Request for Proposal (RFP) stages and contract renewal stages

Identifying and resolving vendor-related Non-Conformance Reporting (NCR).

Informed with:

Refinery-wide transformation and strategy initiatives

Contractor / Resource demand plans from Maintenance and P&O Projects & TAR

Training opportunities.

Recommend:

Actions to improve financial and operational performance within contractor management.

Agree:

RFP & Technical Bid Evaluations for Tier 1 contractors.

Placement of Contractors on Performance Improvement Plans.

Perform:

Facilitation of contractor strategy development.

Input:

Contracting strategy

Contractor supply risks and mitigating actions

Contractor-related investigations including NCRs, i.e. Quality, Safety, 5-Whys, and RCA.

Decide:

Issues that need escalation to the CGB.

Successful Contractor Management Leads have:

Strong project management skills

Strong facilitation skills coupled with the ability to obtain consensus on strategic, tactical, performance, and operational issues among senior stakeholders with sometimes conflicting priorities

Deep understanding of the Contractor Management Lifecycle and associated processes and systems

Experience in identifying and managing risks

Advanced change management skills

A continuous improvement mindset.

BP Computer office software and program proficiency. (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Maximo, ISNetworld, P6, CCTS, IRIS, ESQ-2, etc.)

Experience / Qualifications Required:

5+ years progressive experience with industrial project, construction, or maintenance management.

Other Criteria:

This job requires access to secure areas regulated by the Maritime Transportation Security Act. Do you currently have TWIC (Transportation Workers Identification Credential) Card or will you be able to secure a TWIC card prior to starting this role? If you do not currently have a TWIC card please refer to the TSA website http://www.tsa.gov/stakeholders/transportation-worker-identification-credential-twic for the requirements.





Key Stakeholders:

The Contractor Management Lead is a member of the Planning, Scheduling and Contractor Management Team in the Maintenance Department. Your key stakeholders are the Maintenance, Operations, HSSE, Procurement and TAR/Projects Managers and their Superintendents, as well as the Tier 1 contractors you will work with. In this role, you have a combination of contractor performance analysis/management, change managment, and continuous improvement leadership accountabilities. Your ability to understand and communicate best in class performance and lead businesses on that journey, foster productive relationships, safety culture, and a continuous improvement mindset will be keys to success.

