Contractor Safety Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Advise on Risk classification of contract Input on contractor qualification and selection from HSE&C requirements perspective. Provide advice on contractor key HSE&C documentation, including self-verification and oversight plans. Support decisions around contractor readiness to start work based on contractual HSE&C commitments.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Provide coaching and support to contract facing roles (SAM/CAMs / Job reps/HSE Tags) for PHCA and higher risk scopes.

Develop and maintain relationships with core contractor company Leadership

Build regional competence to ensure delivery of CS activities.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.1

Actively monitor new CAMs / new resources and ensure integration, training & familiarization in regions (as necessary), including support to delivery of refineries.

Support implementation of new Supplier Management Framework.

Assist / Lead any group/P &O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.1 and CSM Strategy.

Conduct PHCA HSE screening.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.2

Use standardized RFP & CGB report out template / format.

Support the transition and actively promote use of outsourced screening method.

Participate in PRM, provide guidance on HSE part of PRM.

Participate in QPR.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.2 and CSM Strategy.

Share regional best practice with regional team for review and adoption

Leverage internal and contractor relationships to develop fit for purpose HSSE documentation.

Support line to ensure relevant BP and industry learnings are shared with contractors.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.3

Assist region in Identification of all PHCA and high risk contractors in region and keep list up to date.

Conduct formal review of PHCA / high risk contractor Self-Verification plan to confirm alignment to scope risk, barriers impacted and Life Saving Rules.

Conduct formal review of PHCA / high risk bp Oversight plan to confirm alignment to contractor SV and risk.

Influence the decision of risk classification of new contract awards aligned with the P&O PHCA Guide (to be developed).

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.3 and CSM Strategy.

Support the transition and actively promote standardized bridging document.

Develop BD guides.

Assist/guide during preparation of Contractors forum.

Support the development of content and promote ‘bp.com suppliers’ page to allow access to key HSE&C information.

Keep up to date Contractors webpage.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.4 and CSM Strategy.

Conduct regular review of contractor performance data to support OMS 2.5.6.

Advise/Consult on quality of SV and ensure it is in-line with associated risks.

Share best SV practices.

Advise/consult on development of oversight plan.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.5 and CSM Strategy.

Lead regional P&O Contractor Safety CoPs and include relevant refining personnel.

Use structured format to support PHCA, High Risk CAMs with Contractor Performance Meetings.

Provide oversight to technical reviews or investigations performed by contractors to identify any OMS 2.5 related gaps.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.6.

In agreement with line and center, conduct oversight visits to PHCA and higher risk contractors.

Conduct OMS 2.5 SV program in each region inc. refining.

Provide 'consultative' support to non-P&O activity in region. Line approval required for any squad or support work greater than 1 day.

Operate and supervise regional performance using OMS2.5 dashboard to support line contractor management.

Set (once) reginal CAM workshops.

Assist / Lead any group/P & O processes/procedures in delivery of OMS 2.5.6 and CSM Strategy.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Expertise in HSE&C, Contractor Management, Audit.

Able to translate technical info into pragmatic advice, coaching or support.

Flexibility to travel to bp and contractor sites, including offshore.

Analytical skills.

Education:

Degree or diploma in engineering, science, HSE&C related preferred.

Registered member of a chartered body for safety professionals preferred.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Environment, Hazard Identification, HSE, HSSE, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Integration, Personal Safety, Project and construction safety, Quality, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Awareness, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Taking Initiative, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.