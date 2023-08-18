Contractor Safety Advisor

Advise on Risk classification of contract Input on contractor qualification and selection from HSE&C requirements perspective. Provide advice on contractor key HSE&C documentation, including self-verification and oversight plans. Support decisions around contractor readiness to start work based on contractual HSE&C commitments. The role is central, aimed to support multiple regions within bp.
Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Summary:
Advise contractor HSE&C performance management requirements.
Support contractor safety intervention initiatives.
Advise on contractor risk management activities and barrier management activity on behalf of regions and site operations.
Responsibilities:
Provide coaching and support to contract facing roles.
Develop and maintain relationships with core contractor company Leadership.
Build regional competence to ensure delivery of Contractor Safety activities.
Actively monitor new Contract facing roles, training & familiarization in regions (as necessary).
Conduct HSE screening for new contracts.
Support the transition and actively promote use of outsourced screening method.
Leverage internal and contractor relationships to develop fit for purpose HSSE documentation.
Support line to ensure relevant BP and industry learnings are shared with contractors.
Assist region in Identification of all high risk contractors.
Conduct formal review of high risk contractor Self-Verification plan to confirm alignment to scope risk, barriers impacted and Life Saving Rules.
Conduct formal review of high risk bp Oversight plan to confirm alignment to contractor Self Verification and risk.
Influence the decision of risk classification of new contract awards
Keep up to date Contractors webpage.
Conduct regular review of contractor performance data.
Lead regional Contractor Safety community of practice calls.
Provide oversight to technical reviews or investigations performed by contractors.
Develop and lead implementation of contractor safety related procedures and guides.
Experience and Job Requirements:
Expertise in HSE&C, Contractor Management, Audit.
Able to translate technical info into pragmatic advice, coaching or support.
Flexibility to travel to bp and contractor sites, including offshore.
Analytical skills.
Ability to develop procedures.
Education:
Degree or diploma in engineering, science, HSE&C related preferred.
Registered member of a chartered body for safety professionals preferred.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.
Possibility to join social communities and networks.
A healthy work-life balance.
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.
Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.
Life & health insurance, medical care package.
And many other benefits.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Driving and transport safety, Environment, Hazard Identification, HSE, HSSE, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Integration, Personal Safety, Process Safety, Project and construction safety, Quality, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.