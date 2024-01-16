Contractor Safety Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Advise on Risk classification of contract Input on contractor qualification and selection from HSE&C requirements perspective. Provide advice on contractor key HSE&C documentation, including self-verification and oversight plans. Support decisions around contractor readiness to start work based on contractual HSE&C commitments. Analyze and performance manage contractor’s related data. The role is central aimed to support multiple regions within bp



Job Description:

NOTE: Applications from the below locations will ONLY be considered.

UK: Aberdeen

Azerbaijan: Baku

Indonesia: Jakarta

Spain: Madrid

T&T: Port of Spain

Role Synopsis:

Advise on Risk classification of contract Input on contractor qualification and selection from HSE&C requirements perspective.

Provide advice on contractor key HSE&C documentation, including self-verification and oversight plans.

Support decisions around contractor readiness to start work based on contractual HSE&C commitments.

Advise contractor HSE&C performance management requirements

Support contractor safety intervention initiatives.

Advise on contractor risk management activities and barrier management activity on behalf of regions and site operations.

Manage, develop and analyze contractor’s safety related database, tools.

Responsibilities:

Provide coaching and support to contract facing roles.

Develop and maintain relationships with core contractor company Leadership

Build regional competence to ensure delivery of Contractor Safety activities.

Actively monitor new Contract facing roles, training & familiarization in regions (as necessary)

Conduct HSE screening for new contracts.

Support the transition and actively promote use of outsourced screening method.

Leverage internal and contractor relationships to develop fit for purpose HSSE documentation.

Support line to ensure relevant BP and industry learnings are shared with contractors.

Assist region in Identification of all high risk contractors.

Conduct formal review of high risk contractor Self-Verification and Oversight plans to confirm alignment to scope risk, barriers impacted and Life Saving Rules.

Manage systems related to contractor safety, such as development of database, analyzes of data, development and maintaining contractor’s related communication, managing and tracking of contractor safety strategy

Updating and managing contractor safety share points and webpages

Conduct regular review of contractor performance data.

Lead regional Contractor Safety community of practice calls

Provide oversight to technical reviews or investigations performed by contractors

Develop and lead implementation of contractor safety related procedures and guides

Experience and Job Requirements:

Expertise in HSE&C, Contractor Management, Audit.

Experience in data management and analyzes

Able to translate technical info into pragmatic advice, coaching or support.

Flexibility to travel to bp and contractor sites, including offshore.

Analytical skills.

Ability to develop procedures

Education:

Degree or diploma in engineering, science, HSE&C related preferred.

Registered member of a chartered body for safety professionals preferred.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.