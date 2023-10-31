Contractor Safety Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Manage the content of contractor safety guides and procedures. Responsible for providing Contractor Safety Management (CSM) expertise to support operational activities globally including alignment with industry and internal best practices. Advising on the delivery and meeting of (CSM) policies/procedures/guides. Leading and delivering Global (CSM) strategic elements. Drive for across business standardization of Contractor Management



Job Description:

NOTE: Applications from the below locations will ONLY be considered.

UK: Aberdeen

Azerbaijan: Baku

Egypt: Cairo

Indonesia: Jakarta

T&T: Port of Spain

Spain: Madrid

Responsibilities:

Project Management / Squad Leading:

Planning and setting sprints.

Building project management plans.

Supervising overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where vital.

Reporting through agreed lines on project progress to CSM Manager and respective stakeholders.

Build progress/summary reports.

Management of squad members.

Screening & Tendering Support:

Provide technical (HSE&C/Contractor Safety) expertise to the Screening and engaging with Contractors in accordance with the risk exposure associated with the contract award.

Engage with peers in Energy and Oil & Gas business for the best standard processes adoption.

Act as single point of contact for outsourced screening services across bp business.

Encourage Risk evaluation at contract strategy to deliver a pathway for consistent contractor safety bowtie management.

Competence & SV (self-verification) of CSM:

Provide direct support to build cross-regional competence and capacity to ensure delivery of contractor safety management activities across the operations.

Support effective delivery of Contract Accountable Manager & Job Rep duties in accordance with BP contractor management procedure.

Provide HSE oversight to contractor pre-qualification, tendering selection and contracting and conduct Operating Management System 2.5 self-verification on CSM activities .

Lead Community of Practice engagement sessions.

Drive Contractor Safety Management strategy elements which includes development, implementation, liaising and monitoring efficiency of implementation.

Represent bp in external associations/organizations such as IOGP, OEUK, OSHA.

Processes and procedures:

Develop and/or update Contractor’s Safety Management procedures/guides/practices.

Develop Contractor’s facing roles proficiency portfolios and assessment process.

Accountabilities:

Drive OMS conformance with OMS 2.5.

Support development of Contractor Safety Management Strategy and implementation plans.

Support development of contractor safety communication and training material aligned with OMS 2.5 and strategy.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Expertise in general HSE and contractor management safety.

Able to translate technical skills into pragmatic advice and support.

Team management and stakeholder management experience.

Ability to Lead audit of Safety Management Systems.

Project management & squad leading experience.

Knowledge of working with agility tools (ADO, Kanbanize).

Operational site experience and mobility preferred.

Development of procedures/guides/practices.

Development of training & competency processes.

Ability to provide in-depth gap and trend analyzes.

Education:

Degree in Engineering, Science, HSE related preferred, IOSH Graduate member required (Chartered member of Institution of Occupational Safety & Health preferred)

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



