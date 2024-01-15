Contractor Safety Management Lead (m/f/d)

This role is not eligible for relocation

This role is a global position.Manage the content of contractor safety guides and procedures Responsible for providing Contractor Safety Management (CSM) expertise to support operational activities globally including alignment with industry and internal best ptacices. Advising on the delivery and meeting of (CSM) policies/procedures/guides. Leading and delivering Global (CSM) strategic elements. Drive for across business standardization of Contractor Management



Job Description:

NOTE: Applications from the below locations will ONLY be considered.

GER: Germany

UK: Aberdeen

UK: Sunbury

Azerbaijan: Baku

T&T: Port of Spain

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Project Management / Squad Leading:

Planning and setting sprints.

Building project management plans.

Supervising overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.

Reporting through agreed lines on project progress to CSM Manager and respective stakeholders.

Build progress/summary reports.

Management of squad members.

Screening & Tendering Support:

Provide technical (HSE&C/Contractor Safety) expertise to the Screening and engaging with Contractors in accordance with the risk exposure associated with the contract award.

Engage with peers in Energy & Oil & Gas business for best practices adoption.

Act as single point of contact for outsourced screening services across bp business.

Encourage Risk evaluation at contract strategy to deliver a pathway for consistent contractor safety bowtie management.

Competence & SV of CSM:

Provide direct support to build cross-regional competence and capacity to ensure delivery of contractor safety management activities across the operations.

Support effective delivery of Contract Accountable Manager & Job Rep duties in accordance with BP contractor management procedure.

Provide HSE oversight to contractor pre-qualification, tendering selection and contracting and conduct Operating Management System 2.5 self-verification on CSM activities.

Lead Community of Practice engagement sessions.

Drive Contractor Safety Management strategy elements which include development, implementation, liaising and monitoring efficiency of implementation.

Represent bp in external associations/organizations such as IOGP, OEUK, OSHA.

Processes and procedures:

Develop and/or update Contractor’s Safety Management procedures/guides/practices.

Develop Contractor’s facing roles proficiency portfolios and assessment process.

Accountabilities:

Drive OMS conformance with OMS 2.5.

Support development of Contractor Safety Management Strategy and implementation plans.

Support development of contractor safety communication and training material aligned with OMS 2.5 and strategy.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Expertise in general HSE and contractor management safety.

Able to translate technical skills into pragmatic advice and support.

Team management and stakeholder management experience.

Ability to Lead audit of Safety Management Systems.

Project management & squad leading experience.

Knowledge of working with agility tools (ADO, Kanbanize).

Operational site experience and mobility preferred.

Development of procedures/guides/practices.

Development of training & competency processes.

Ability to provide in-depth gap and trend analyzes.

Degree in Engineering, Science, HSE related preferred, IOSH Graduate member required (Chartered member of Institution of Occupational Safety & health preferred)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



