Contractor Safety Specialist, Offshore Wind

Join us and become the Contractor Safety Specialist within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert advice to our projects and operations teams, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.
By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead HS&S strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for partnering with project teams to establish HS&S priorities and programmes that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design, establish safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.
About bp
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.