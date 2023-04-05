Contractor Safety Specialist, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Join us and become the Contractor Safety Specialist within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert advice to our projects and operations teams, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.



By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead HS&S strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for partnering with project teams to establish HS&S priorities and programmes that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design, establish safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.



About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Senior Safety Specialist



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

In this role You will:

Lead development of OFW contractor safety strategy to achieve OFW busienss needs and in conformance with bp requirements

Lead the delivery of global OFW contractor safety programmes, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Provide expert advice on the HS&S aspects of risk classification of contracts and contractor qualification and selection

Approval of contractor key HS&S documentation, including self-verification plans

Agree contractor HS&S performance management requirements

Advise on contractor risk management activities and barrier management activity on behalf of regions, projects and operations.

Build competence within OFW organisation to ensure delivery of contractor safety activities

Support development and implementation of OFW contractor safety practices and tools, including Request for Proposals (RFP) & Contractor Governance Board (CGB) reports

Support the OFW business to ensure relevant bp and industry takeaways are shared with contractors

Review contractor Self-Verification plans to confirm alignment to scope risk, barriers impacted and Life Saving Rules

Support decisions around contractor readiness to start work based on contractual HS&S commitments

Conduct regular review of contractor performance data and promote the use of bp tools to capture contract non-conformances and learning

Develop and maintain relationships with core contractor company personnel

Lead OFW Contractor Safety Community of Practice (CoP)

Provide oversight to technical reviews or investigations performed by contractors to identify any OFW related management system gaps

In agreement with the business, conduct oversight visits to high risk contractors

Operate and monitor OFW performance using contractor safety dashboard to support line contractor management

Act as a role model for safety, creating the conditions for a strong 'speak up' culture to thrive, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp beliefs, ethics and compliance.

Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry contractor safety groups, forums and events

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Degree in related field, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience

Chartership, or equivalent in Occupational Health and Safety, or other relevant subjects

Global Wind Organisation Trained (offshore)

At least 5 years experience in the energy industry delivering safety in a lead role

Proven track record of delivering strategic contractor safety programmes

Experience of executive safety coaching and strong communication and group facilitation skills.

Track record of strategic thinking and influencing the direction of an organisation.

Application of practices, processes, and procedures to assure conformance with relevant safety standards and good practice.

Why join us

This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.