Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Contracts Advisor CEE

The role holder assumes operational responsibility for the preparation, creation, management and tracking of customer contracts ensuring compliance with legal requirements (local legislation and bp compliance). Drive standardization and simplification of contract management activities in the market by leveraging and embedding available digital tools (such as OpenText, DocuSign, etc).

In this role you will:

Implement the contract management framework in the market

Understand the country business trends, customer’s expectations and current and future strategy to shape the effective and legally complaint usage of customer contracts

Work with the digital operations and data team to develop and utilise robust analytics and MI to track and monitor contract performance

and compliance. Use outputs to recommend interventions and actions for the sales teams in the markets

Own the development and maintenance of OpenText and other contract management digital tools locally

Track and report contract compliance and performance.

Responsible for the mass preparation of contracts at points where business activities require significant management of change, for example an annual price increase.

Accountable for ensuring all contracts are maintained and stored in Opentext.

What will you need to be successful:

Prior Contract Management or contract drafting experience (in corporate environment)

Prior experience in a commercial environment (sales)

Bachelor’s degree in legal/ business/ administration.

Fluency in English and in Polish (Hungarian/Slovakian/Czech language skills are advantage)

Affinity with continuous improvement initiatives and project management

Stakeholder management

Knowledge of contract management tools, Salesforce, SAP

Being able to adapt smoothly in a continuously changing environment.

Good presentation skills – public speaking & ability to simplify message.

Being an outstanding problem solver with assertive approach

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.