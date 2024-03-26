This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a



Contracts Lead Analyst

In this role You will:

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for Contracts team members

Supervise and monitor controls related to creation of contracts for trading transactions or management of electronic confirmation matching processes and systems.

Accountable for the accurate preparation of complex deal contracts, ensuring timely execution, liaising with Legal, Regional Contracts and other partners as necessary.

Ensure the review and matching of incoming contracts; timely response or reporting of issues or concerns related to compliance, commercial or credit exposure.

Understand the business performance expectations of the team and accountable for the measurements and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility.

In cooperation with Team Lead/Manager accountable for identifying key partners, building and managing the relationships and customer focus.

Develop new and innovative approaches where structured frameworks and contracts are not applicable. Improves the efficiency of the Contracts related processes.

Understand the importance of controls and the obligation to report control deficiencies such as fraud, potential for failure and failure of internal controls relevant to the Control Process.

Leverage a detailed understanding of respective business/function internal controls and translate and apply the Control Framework, internal control policies, and standards and associated procedures at the team level.

Handle deviations and exceptions and report any significant control breakdown and/or any incipient or improper accounting.

What You will need to be successful:

At least 5 years of working experience in corporate environment

Experience in managing smaller teams and/or projects

Experience in developing and delivering continuous improvements ideas (e.g. process change and/or automation & reporting changes)

Working proficiency in English

Good technical skills (MS Office)

Interest in standard financial trading instruments

Ability to prioritize work and be organized, to multi-task, to work under pressure and align with strict SLA’s

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities

Ability to understand business drivers and how Contracts support delivery of the business strategy

Strong partner management/customer service capabilities

Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.