Contracts Lead Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Role Synopsis

The role of the Contracts team is to drive overall consistency in contracts at a global level while still allowing for regional variation that may be required due to specific country laws or regional specific industry practice.

Serve as a key contact for the commercial teams and play an integral role in the development of capability and delivery of business strategy for the team

Define and operate process performance and workload measurement metrics

Key Accountabilities:

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for Contracts team members

Supervise and monitor controls related to creation of contracts for trading transactions or management of electronic confirmation matching processes and systems.

Accountable for the accurate preparation of complex deal contracts, ensuring timely execution, liaising with Legal, Regional Contracts and other stakeholders as necessary.

Ensure the review and matching of incoming contracts; timely response or escalation of issues or concerns related to compliance, commercial or credit exposure.

Understand the business performance expectations of the team and accountable for the measurements and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility.

In cooperation with Team Lead/Manager accountable for identifying key stakeholders, building and managing the relationships and customer focus.

Develop new and innovative approaches where structured frameworks and contracts are not applicable. Improves the efficiency of the Contracts related processes.

Understand the importance of controls and the obligation to report control deficiencies such as fraud, potential for failure and failure of internal controls relevant to the Control Process.

Leverage a detailed understanding of respective business/function internal controls and translate and apply the Control Framework, internal control policies, and standards and associated procedures at the team level.

Handle deviations and exceptions and escalate any significant control breakdown and/or any incipient or improper accounting.

Ensure that all SNOW sub-process control requirements are met and action as appropriate. Ensure all processes are clearly documented and maintained. Ensure team members fully understand and follow documented processes.

Supporting Trading and Shipping audit and data retention requirements.

Leading/participating in projects as appropriate

Ensure a consistently high level of professionalism, technical expertise and service delivery.

Key Requirements:

Relevant degree

at least 5 years of working experience in corporate environment, with minimum 2 years in a Contracts Analyst and/or energy trading experience

Experience in managing smaller teams and/or projects

Experience in developing and delivering continuous improvements ideas (e.g. process change and/or automation & reporting changes)

Working proficiency in English

Good technical skills (MS Office)

Interest in standard financial trading instruments

Ability to prioritize work and be organized, to multi-task, to work under pressure and comply with strict SLA’s

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities

Ability to understand business drivers and how Contracts support delivery of the business strategy

Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities

Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Good change management skills

Good analytical skills

Attention to detail

Good work ethics and professionalism

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

Familiarity with Incoterms shipping terms

Contracts/Confirmations and/or energy trading experience



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.