Contracts Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The role provides administrative and legal secretarial support to the Network Development Team and has a dotted line to the Legal team.

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Responsibilities

Draft and complete DO supply and CL agreements at the contract renewal stage of existing service stations in the base network portfolio.

Adherence to and implementation of company policies and procedures whilst executing these.

Advise on and implement improvements in contracting, including process improvements, standardization and simplification of documentation and seeking efficiencies in ways of working.

Monitor the ongoing property market changes and competitor activity to inform statutory requirements, new ways of contracting and support negotiation tactics with dealers/landlords.

Develop strong working relationships with bp Legal counsel and external legal counsel.

Providing timely business assurance through the CVP stages that the contracting arrangements are aligned with the various ATN’s, EFM’s and business cases.

Advise and support the Network Development team in managing all contracting property related matters and issues that may arise (e.g. disputes with dealers/landlords, interpretation on contracting arrangement

Legal Secretarial Support

Liaise closely with Legal Department to keep abreast of changes to BP’s Standard Legal agreements.

Provide standard legal agreements to the Network Development Team.

Implement a tracking system for all legal documents for all projects. Follow up progress to ensure that all documents are finalized and completed

Provide legal department with all the information to compile up to date and accurate contract summaries.

General

Update the Retail Contract System (RCS) and expiry diary report and control the agreement expiry warning report

Provide a monthly review of any legal exposure due to contractual challenges to management

Education

Property Law/ Contract Law/ Building Studies/ Quantity Surveying degree. Engineering is advantageous but not required.

Experience

2-3 years of experience in Property management or Contract Law

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.