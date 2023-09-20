Contracts Lead - Trading

Job summary

T&S executes trades with external supply customers globally. The role of the IST Contracts Team is to perform day-to-day control and administration of physical and low carbon trading contracts, tenders and general terms and conditions. This requires practical and application experience in contracting of commodities, extensive knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, contracting strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills. Contracts can be high in value and with complex terms and conditions, requiring efficient problem-solving skills. The Contracts Manager will be expected to manage a team and will be the key liaison with third parties, traders, marketers, originators, legal and other key stakeholders as appropriate in order to fulfil the responsibilities below:

Finance



Finance Group



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage a team of Contracts Analysts

Recruit, retain and develop a team of highly skilled Analysts

Oversee full portfolio across all benches for Physical Oil and Low Carbon products

Develop strong working relationships with IST Front Office, Functional Teams and other stakeholders.

Lead, support and coach team members in managing queries and responses for complex deals.

Ensure maintenance of a robust contracts register, standard contract templates and ensuring control processes are complied to.

Key liaison with Heads of Functions, Singapore Operations, Contracts, Settlements and Credit to resolve any departure from agreed contractual obligation.

Oversee and ensure completion of Responses to inward faxes/emails from third parties and other related ad-hoc queries within the control timescales.

Creating contracts for commodities trade for physical and low carbon products to third parties; ensuring timely execution, contracts are robust and fit for purpose, liaising with Legal, Contracts and other stakeholders as necessary.

Maintaining awareness of any legal restriction which may involve changes to existing procedures or support processes.

Understanding compliance issues that affects trades and reporting of any potential problems arising to the Singapore Compliance Manager/ Contracts Manager.

Prompt reporting and resolution of any mismatch of data/terms within the back-office systems and any other source of information relevant to the trade.

Ensure timely reporting of Management information on Key Performance Indicators to the regional office.

Champion, drive and deliver Continuous Improvement ideas.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

University degree in Legal or related equivalent discipline with either minimum 9 to 10 years of para-legal or contracts management experience

Minimum 5+ years of leading teams

Deep understanding in global contract drafting, negotiation, execution and management

Understanding of Commodity Trading and Oil & Gas environment

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Fluent command in English

Attention to detail, good analytical skills

Contractually and commercially risk adverse

Good work ethics and professionalism

Excellent problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Intermediate change management skills

Ability to coach others

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

Functional understanding of contracts register system and standard MS Software



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



