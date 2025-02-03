Contracts Lead (physical oil trading)

Job summary

Contracts Lead

London –

The Refining & Products Trading Contracts team manage the drafting, review and negotiation of all contract documentation relating to all physical oil trades within ST&S. The role requires a senior technical expert who can provide paralegal, contractual and commercial advice to support new and existing trading operations. You will be a trusted adviser to the business to assist integration of new business activates and initiatives from origination and assurance through to efficient incorporation into ongoing operations.

You will be responsible for continuous improvement, as well as maintaining a robust and consistent control environment, ensuring accurate monitoring and performance reporting.

Key Accountabilities:

Drafting, negotiating, analysing, and interpreting various forms of contracts and agreements for physical oil trades, and developing solutions that reduce risk, minimise exposure and secure the best commercial position for bp.

Provide paralegal support and advice to the business, both in respect of pre-trade information and the resolution of disputes arising in the operation or completion of the trade.

Understanding of the compliance issues and critical controls affecting relevant trades, and able to advise and remediate as appropriate.

Develop and maintain robust front office and partner relationships and provide pre-deal and post-deal advice to key stakeholders, including Trading and Legal.

Engagement with third parties in unique contractual structures and negotiation of bespoke agreements.

Participation with external parties and service providers to provide expert advice and steer change and improvement in the contracts field of the oil industry.

Accountable for the identification and escalation of any issues, risks, concerns, control, or process gaps through to resolution. Ensure these are shared globally as appropriate to mitigate against further issues.

Lead and drive simplification and process efficiencies to increase capacity for growth and commercial delivery.

Responsible for identifying and managing the need of new or adjusted controls with the introduction of new business transactions or process efficiencies.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

Previous long term experience of drafting and negotiating complex contracts and interpreting and negotiating contractual terms, in an oil trading environment.

Expert knowledge of Incoterms shipping terms.

Strong working knowledge of the principles of contract law and how to apply them.

Understanding of bps contracts and types.

Ability to recognise and interpret issues arising from changes within the market and seek understanding of how these affect bps contracts and controls.

Ability to develop and provide subject matter training materials and presentations, and lead, coach, and mentor others.

Inclusive leadership style, working across the whole of ST&S globally.

Detail orientated with an ability to identify, analyse, and tackle problems, and proactive in preventing recurrent issues.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and good judgement with a strong worth ethic working in a global and fast-paced control environment.

Ability to drive operational excellence through improving processes and adapt to changing situations.

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities and able to implement innovative solutions.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don't hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Contracts, Business process improvement, Communication, Contract Creation, Contract Law, Contract Negotiations, Contracts, Creativity and Innovation, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Leadership, Oil Trading, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.