Contracts Manager - Real Estate and Land Rights

Customers & Products



Finance Group



We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

This role supports bp’s ambitious rollout of electric vehicle (EV) chargers on bp’s company owned assets and multiple 3rd party/land partner’s estate in line with bp pulse network plans for highways & cities. You will liaise with internal partners across bp and bp pulse, plus external partners including landlords and Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) to ensure that all requisite consents are secured to enable the rollout of chargers across the integrated bp pulse site hopper.

This role lends itself to the development of two out of the five main growth engines – Convenience & EV charging. The contracts manager is key in enabling and resolving legal complexities on real estate acquisitions and leases in support of our bp pulses strategy to secure fewer, higher quality and more commercial, quality sites and developing these sites with agility. We’re moving away from business development on land portfolios and destinations such as third-party retail sites to a strategy which sees us focusing on (1.) acquiring sites on the strategic road network, in prioritized cities, in and around specific affluent locations. (2.) Identifying ways to optimize existing company owned sites and (3.) finally complete deals – closing them efficiently and effectively, so we can get our charging hubs open and delivering value.

Key Responsibilities:

• To secure all consents and grant of rights to enable the implementation and energization of EV chargers. This will include the initiation and conclusion of the grant of sub-leases to IDNOs and DNOs, landlord’s consent to alter and the negotiation and grant of property rights by easement or wayleave across the integrated bp pulse site hopper inclusive of all CO tenures.

• To manage and drive interactions with Distribution Network Operators (DNOs), incl. proactively liaising with Engineers and Wayleave Officers and other DNO contacts as well as landlords, consultants, solicitors and other relevant partners to secure consents.

• To manage and communicate effectively the E2E process of securing all necessary consents in line with EV roll-out.

• To drive progress in line with project milestones, providing regular reporting updates and regular input to the Project teams of all relevant internal functions i.e., bp pulse and bp Mobility & Convenience.

• To identify, highlight and mitigate risks to the project timelines, using property knowledge and creative solutions to minimize impact.

• To identify and resolve potential and known issues with wayleaves and easements to enable the timely, predictable launch of new sites.

• To instruct and liaise with external solicitors to progress the negotiation and drafting of legal documentation and to arrange all relevant third-party payments in association with instructions.

• To manage all internal EV consents related payment processes.

• At all times ensure that BP’s property interests are safeguarded, whilst also enabling swift progress of the program.

• This is a flexible role but will involve attendance at meetings in Milton Keynes, Sunbury and Central London as required. and occasional domestic travel.

Role Requirements:

• A bachelor’s degree in law or a related field, e.g. Property Law, Real Estate and general administration experience or equivalent experience.

• Demonstrable experience of drafting, negotiating and managing complex contracts and agreements related to land, property and leases.

• Strong research skills and an in-depth understanding of financial analytics and legal agreements.

• Exceptional negotiation, persuasion and judgment skills.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• In-depth knowledge of the company’s core industry, policies, procedures and objectives.

• Leadership and management skills.

• Strong presentation skills.

• Attention to detail, thoroughness and mathematical abilities.

•Property management experience, with a good knowledge of UK Property Law and experience in securing consents for a large rollout programs.

• Experience in managing and providing instructions to solicitors in property transactions.

• An ability to work independently, managing conflicting priorities and challenging deadlines.

• An ability to articulate complex, technical matters to a senior audience in a succinct manner using relevant Microsoft office tools (such as, Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

• Strong negotiation skills to handle contract terms, appeasements and disputes.

• A good working knowledge of telecoms/power infrastructure and construction projects.

• Substantial experience in project and program management.

• Experience working in a multi-site business or in a communications or utilities sector with complex requirements for land rights.

• Experience working with land developers, planning authorities and real estate agents.

• Knowledge of environmental law related to land transactions.

• Relevant Real Estate qualification (e.g., Chartered Surveyor).

• Prior client relationship management experience.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Along with a Competitive salary, when you join bp Pulse you’ll also enjoy 28 days’ holiday, 8 bank holidays, two wellness days, market leading training, company sick pay, life assurance and much more!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



