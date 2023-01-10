Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Contracts Performance Analyst to join us in Sunbury.



Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa? On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.



To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for a Contracts Performance Analyst who is passionate to grow, thrive together and has excellent data analysis skills to join our growing team.



In this role you will be responsible for supporting the spend management of a 3rd Party operator for Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) under the lease operating agreement with bp. You will also support the M&S Contract Accountable Managers (CAMs) and Budget Responsible Officers (BROs) in managing broader 3rd party OPEX spend and the technical performance indicators on a portfolio of maintenance, engineering, and services contracts to embed systematic and sustainable improvements. This is a great opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Key Accountabilities:

Communicate with the 3rd Party FLNG Operator and other Contractors and gather data.

Deliver performance and cost management analysis on FNLG and M&S Contracts and report the outcome.

Gain a general understanding of the Service Contracts. Whilst familiarity with the bp Group Accounting policies and performance management processes is not required initially, it is expected that you will become increasingly familiar with these and will be provided with the appropriate on-the-job training and coaching to do so.

Support the implementation of Contracts’ Operationalization and effective Contract Performance Management:

Cost

Own the monitoring of cost, and OPEX actuals vs plan and estimation of Value of work done (VOWD) for the 3rd party FLNG operator.

Support KCA Squad Lead to performance manage the budget and contingency (UAP) for the 3rd Party FLNG operator by collecting and analyzing the cost data, estimating costs, comparing budgets with actual expenses, and monitoring costs after significant changes in products or processes.

Perform cost analysis on engineering and maintenance service contracts and help generate actionable insights on the identified business problems, leveraging enablers’ expertise, and data analytics, and finding ways to make our operations more cost-efficient.

Report budget and forecasting activities for costs for ADP, WP&B, and QPF.

Perform invoice verification and quality checks for 3rd Party FLNG operator.

Performance

Track and monitor technical KPIs for the portfolio of service contracts by developing/maintaining dashboards and reporting performance insights.

Support M&S CAMs and BROs to manage cost drivers.

Optimize performance reporting.

As a member of the Key Contracts and Agreements Squad, the contracts performance analyst will be involved in the delivery of key Financial Performance targets by:

assisting in budget preparation, reporting, and control

ensuring accurate forecasts and accruals

working with Financial Reporting Systems

interaction with CAMs, BROs, and job reps

Therefore, the ability to communicate well to support effective multi-disciplinary team working is a key skill, as is the ability to meet tight deadlines.

As the Contracts Performance Analyst, you will facilitate external benchmarking in the region for local and centrally driven efforts, providing and validating data, reviewing the study results, and turning insights into valuable and meaningful actions to boost our organizational efficiency.

Essential Experience:

Business/technical degree (e.g.: Procurement, Engineering etc.) or equivalent experience.

Previous experience as a cost/project engineer, performance/cost analyst or similar in Oil and Gas Operations.

General understanding of Production organization, and previous Operations experience is preferred.

Previous experience in data and cost analysis.

Digital Fluency and Data Management skills. Strong Microsoft Excel and Power BI skills

Great attention to detail.

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels externally and within bp.

Ability to work with multiple stakeholders and multi-functional & cross-cultural teams.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!