Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The role of the Control Analyst is to provide accounting, reporting, and control (ARC) support for BPX Energy midstream business units (BUs). The analyst serves not only as a business advisor to ensure correct application of policies and processes, but also ensures the integrity of actuals for the BUs. The analyst interacts with teams across the BU and functional landscape to coordinate/gather data to address issues and to ensure alignment and compliance with our accounting and governance policies.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Work closely with BU Finance to support the business and seek opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies between the teams.

Delegation of Authority (DoA) oversight and control via maintenance activities, guidance, and communication within the BUs.

Assess business context to advise BUs on accounting and control application, seek to influence and assure decision making processes.

Monitor the operating effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls, identify and mitigate risks and gaps, eliminate unnecessary complexity.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with PowerBI or other data reporting/analytical tools and applying these tools to streamline/automate processes;

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities and compressed deadlines with a strong track record of delivery.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $81,000 - $109,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

