Entity:Production & Operations
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role of the Control Analyst is to provide accounting, reporting, and control (ARC) support for BPX Energy midstream business units (BUs). The analyst serves not only as a business advisor to ensure correct application of policies and processes, but also ensures the integrity of actuals for the BUs. The analyst interacts with teams across the BU and functional landscape to coordinate/gather data to address issues and to ensure alignment and compliance with our accounting and governance policies.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Maintain an effective control environment, ensure compliance with accounting policy.
Monitor the operating effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls, identify and mitigate risks and gaps, eliminate unnecessary complexity.
Assess business context to advise BUs on accounting and control application, seek to influence and assure decision making processes.
Support validation of BU actuals by completing monthly cost reviews and analysis; monitor trends and identify anomalies.
Lead quarterly due diligence process.
Provide governance assurance prior to operational activities.
Delegation of Authority (DoA) oversight and control via maintenance activities, guidance, and communication within the BUs.
Support BU partner audits.
Liaise with Outsource Accounting Provider on recurring basis regarding standard and ongoing accounting activities.
Work closely with BU Finance to support the business and seek opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies between the teams.
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance/Business, or related disciplines.
3-5+ years accounting/financial experience in the oil & gas industry.
Strong analytical skills and performance bias.
Sound understanding of E&P and Midstream business.
Experience with SAP/SAP PRA/SAP HANA.
Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office products, particularly Excel.
Familiarity with accounting and financial control policies / practices.
Ability to analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, and recommend solutions.
Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change.
Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities and compressed deadlines with a strong track record of delivery.
Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.
Strong written and oral communication skills
Experience with PowerBI or other data reporting/analytical tools and applying these tools to streamline/automate processes;
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $81,000 - $109,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting, Accounting Policies, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Analytics Insights, Business Process Improvements, Collaboration, Data Analysis, Financial accounting and reporting, Internal control and compliance, Stakeholder Engagement
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.