Control & Automation (APC) Engineer-TSI

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp TSI:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

This role is for a technical individual with proven expertise in advanced process control to work with our globally located subject matter experts.

Advice and assistance to bp sites and projects in all aspects of modern control system design and operation; APC and complex regulatory process controls, operator interfaces, alarm management and remote performance monitoring.

Remote and site-based support to bp refineries and production facilities using APC.

Evaluation of APC opportunities, planning work activities, managing the work of others and taking responsibility for delivery.

Develop capability and competency in others through mentoring and training.

Incorporating industry standards and best practice into our APC systems.

Supporting the use of technical standards and knowledge sharing within bp.

Degree in Chemical / Control / Instrumentation / Electrical Engineering

Post-graduate study in advanced process control theories.

Chartered engineer or registered professional engineer.

8 years in oil and gas, petrochemical, refining or equivalent industries.

5 years implementing and supporting APC applications.

8-20 years.

Deep technical knowledge of APC using modern, internationally recognized, multivariable predictive control software.

Extensive experience of APC throughout all the application lifecycle phases.

Excellent understanding of refinery facility projects and/or operations through working in the field of process control and instrumentation.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office.

Process or process control engineering experience at a refinery, petrochemical plant, LNG plant or oil & gas processing facility.

Ability to travel internationally to bp sites and offices up to 12 weeks per year.

Excellent AspenTech DMC skills.

Good working knowledge of the control system platform(s) of at least one of the following vendors; ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Yokogawa.

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery.

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure.

Language skills in Dutch, German, Indonesian or Spanish.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



