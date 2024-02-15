Control & Automation Manager

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
I&E Engineering (I&EE) is a multi-disciplinary team of experienced engineers, in the Innovation and Engineering entity, responsible for providing discipline expertise in engineering, technology and digital applications, across bp globally.
I&EE engineers play a critical role supporting the delivery of bp’s projects, from appraisal and concept selection, through engineering execution, to start-up and operation, supporting safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations throughout the operating life of the asset.
The control & automation subject area provides expertise in the delivery of safe and cost-effective control, automation and optimisation systems, working with the most difficult problems and setting the direction of the discipline. We work with many bp businesses including refining, production and the low carbon energy growth areas, such as hydrogen, offshore wind, onshore renewables, sustainable air fuels, vehicle charging, energy storage and CCUS.
Reporting to the VP Instrument, Control & Electrical (ICE) Engineering, the role manages staff performance and well-being, deploys and manages staff to perform control & automation engineering activities within I&EE, manages staff development and succession planning, and provide control & automation engineering expertise to the business as needed. You will work with people from all parts of bp and grow your network rapidly. As a subject matter expert in your own right, we expect you to maintain and extend your professional network proactively.
Responsibilities:
What you will bring:
Ideally, you will also have:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.