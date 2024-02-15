Control & Automation Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

I&E Engineering (I&EE) is a multi-disciplinary team of experienced engineers, in the Innovation and Engineering entity, responsible for providing discipline expertise in engineering, technology and digital applications, across bp globally.

I&EE engineers play a critical role supporting the delivery of bp’s projects, from appraisal and concept selection, through engineering execution, to start-up and operation, supporting safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations throughout the operating life of the asset.

The control & automation subject area provides expertise in the delivery of safe and cost-effective control, automation and optimisation systems, working with the most difficult problems and setting the direction of the discipline. We work with many bp businesses including refining, production and the low carbon energy growth areas, such as hydrogen, offshore wind, onshore renewables, sustainable air fuels, vehicle charging, energy storage and CCUS.

Reporting to the VP Instrument, Control & Electrical (ICE) Engineering, the role manages staff performance and well-being, deploys and manages staff to perform control & automation engineering activities within I&EE, manages staff development and succession planning, and provide control & automation engineering expertise to the business as needed. You will work with people from all parts of bp and grow your network rapidly. As a subject matter expert in your own right, we expect you to maintain and extend your professional network proactively.

Responsibilities:

Manage and care for every aspect of staff performance and well-being, empathetically, in conformance with bp People & Culture policies, procedures and our Code of Conduct.

Manage the planning, performance, delivery and reporting of control and automation engineering technical work, ensuring agreed scope, deliverable accuracy, quality and timing, and clarity of recommendations.

Provide management information (MI) documenting work delivery, performance and progress against team objectives.

Manage the development and maintenance of the team’s capability and skills using Focus@bp, Grow@bp, skills matrix and other People & Culture tools.

Deliver subject matter expertise in the control & automation subject area by working directly with the businesses or driving programme activities.

Work with the Control & Automation Advisors, to support the development, maintenance and continuous improvement of engineering requirements and lessons in our practice and guidance documents.

Work with the Control & Automation Advisors, to build and manage annual budget for third party commitments and focus area programs.

Support, promote and contribute to bp’s control & automation engineering community of practice.

What you will bring:

Chartered Engineer and/or Professional Engineer accreditation.

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related subject area.

Experience leading global teams of engineering or technical experts (with or without formal authority).

Specialist knowledge and demonstrable experience in one or more control related technical subjects: alarm management, automation projects, digital security, human factors, obsolescence, regulatory process control or advanced process control.

Knowledge and experience with ICSS systems.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills.

Ideally, you will also have:

Agile working experience, e.g., squad, sprints, Kanban board.

Knowledge and experience with SCADA/PLC systems.

Grid and microgrid power management systems deployment experience.

Experience with implementing control and automation in large capital projects.

Proven understanding and application experience of discipline-related engineering technical practice standards.





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

