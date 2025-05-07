This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



As the Control Center Shift Leader, you will coordinate the daily operations of the BP Tulsa control room consisting of multiple Pipeline assets and multiple pipeline controllers. The selected candidate will ensure adherence while providing a safe and efficient operation that meets with DOT regulatory requirements and will be accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the Control Center personnel to safely operate and efficiently use pipeline equipment and anticipates operational problems, troubleshoots, and responds to issues quickly.

This position requires working a 12-hour rotating shift.

Key Accountabilities:

Assist controllers with the diagnostics of ATMOS Leak Alarms

Assists the Ops Team Leader with ensuring that DOT compliance, company regulations, completion of the Controller OQ process, emergency response and Controller Training are met.

Provide required One Call support after hours.

Direct involvement in initiating, mentor and detailing Desktop Drills

Participate in Risk Work Shops, PIMMS, PHA, PSSR, RCFA, HAZOP, ILI, ATMOS, Alarm Management, FAT testing etc.

Assists with daily field requests and/or field problems.

Assist with, develop and or implement MOC’s, for work required changes at TCC.

Composition and implementation of operational procedures.

Assists with coordinating downtime for projects and repairs, with the appropriate scheduling and field teams.

Provide engineering and field teams with historical data, for projects, de-rates, and maintenance.

Provide reports to Team Leads for assistance with alarm management, Critical Alarms, overtime, scheduling workload balancing, PIMMS etc.

Manage / Assist with coordination of BCC annual tests, with systems and consoles.

Assist controllers during emergencies. AOC’s etc.

Help monitor / manage workplace fatigue.

Assist and provide mentorship for newer controllers.

This position by design doesn’t require travel however you will be asked to go on site visits from time to time and the expectation is you will participate.

Essential Education & Job Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent required

Minimum 2 years as a K6 Controller

Computer efficiency-Demonstrate basic knowledge of Word, Excel, Maximo, ATMOS, AVEVA trending Tools, email, etc.

Must display proficiency with TCC’s ATMOS Leak Detection, and is encouraged to further develop in the ATMOS Leak Detection space

Excellent Prior Operational Performance

Hydraulics Knowledge

Performance Bias

Ability to Train Others

Partnership & Teamwork

Energizing People

Self-starting leader among peers

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



