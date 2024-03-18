Control Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

US: Houston - Westlake Campus, United States of America - Washington - Blaine, Trinidad and Tobago - Port Of Spain, United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, United States of America - Illinois - Chicago

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

I&E Engineering (I&EE) is a multi-disciplinary team of experienced engineers, in the Innovation and Engineering entity, responsible for providing subject area expertise in engineering, technology and digital applications, across bp globally.

We play a critical role supporting bp’s projects, from appraisal and concept selection, through engineering execution, to start-up and operation, supporting safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations throughout the operating life of the asset.

The control and automation subject area guides the delivery of safe and cost-effective control, automation and optimisation systems, working with the most difficult problems and setting the direction of the team. We work with many bp businesses including refining, production and the low carbon energy growth areas, such as hydrogen, offshore wind, onshore renewables, sustainable air fuels, vehicle charging, energy storage and CCUS.

Collaborating with the Control & Automation Manager, the ideal candidate for this role will be passionate about advanced process control (APC) with solid instrument and control engineering skills. You will be self-motivated and able to work virtually within a distributed team in order to deliver new APC applications, and support sites to maintain existing APC systems. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to work alongside APC experts, learn about operations and projects within the company and develop your technical expertise.

Provide feedback to the APC Squad, led by bpSolutions, to plan and drive sustainable utilisation of APC in the P&O entity.

Use your fundamental understanding of systems design and operation to work in the areas of digital security, alarm management, human factors, regulations, etc across all bp entities.

Contribute to bp’s control & automation engineering community of practice.

What you will bring:

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or related subject area.

Proven track record in work with model predictive controllers.

Good understanding of refinery and/or production facility operations.

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community, inspiring change through strong influencing and interpersonal skills.

Ability and confidence to clearly explain the technical aspects of your work.

Knowledge and demonstrable experience in one or more control related technical subjects: alarm management, automation projects, digital security, human factors, obsolescence or regulations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Ideally, you will also have:

Chartered Engineer and/or Professional Engineer accreditation

Knowledge and experience with AspenTech technologies along with DCS/ICSS/SCADA/PLC systems.

Experience working with operations teams at oil & gas, chemicals, industrial gases, pipelines, electrical transmission, or wind energy systems.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay (Base)?

118,000 - 218,000 USD*

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.







Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.