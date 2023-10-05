Control Governance & Risk Manager

Job summary

This role sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance (C&A) team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization.The dynamic global legislative and regulatory landscape (for example, the current proposals on UK corporate governance code reforms) requires organizations to keep up to date with changes, assess their impact and devise implementation strategies, including internal policy creation and alignment. The Risk Management and Governance team (within C&A) is a global team with accountability for developing and managing bp’s internal control policies.The team is also accountable for developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX); preparing the annual management assessment of internal control over financial reporting; delegations of authority; and other activities to support the overall control environment.



Key Accountabilities:

Establish, maintain, communicate and support consistent application of financial and non-financial control policies; maintain expertise and awareness of current developments with external authoritative guidance (e.g. Security Exchange Commission, Public Company Authority Oversite Board, Turnbull, COSO, UK corporate governance code) and related the impacts to policy and training.

Specific accountabilities include:

Maintaining an awareness of ICFR related regulatory/legislative developments (liaising with stakeholders to determine policy needs) and establishing new policy requirements, where appropriate

Assess the effectiveness of existing ICFR related policies (and perform routine updates)

Provide control policy advice and support to stakeholders, to ensure consistent application across the group

Build long-term capability for the finance community by helping to design, develop and deliver a suite of control training modules

Maximize value by leading or actively supporting control modernization and simplification / standardization initiatives that leverage technology / digital solutions.

You will build enduring relationships through extensive collaboration with the C&A segment control team, and other finance teams supporting bp’s global businesses. The role will also require interactions across the three lines of defence and external audit.

Essential Education:

University degree and accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA

Essential Skills and Experience:

Experience in the design and operation of financial and non-financial reporting control frameworks

A broad knowledge of corporate; governance, law and finances (and experience in ensuring corporate compliance with legal and regulatory requirements)

Experience of driving process reengineering across finance, reporting or control processes

Collaborative team player and an agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence, challenging existing ways of working and identifying quick wins and strategic solutions

Exceptional ability to communicate clearly with senior stakeholders (and peers) and strong influencing skills, with proven capability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity.

Desirable:

Financial reporting and control experience in energy industry or corporate functions will be desirable

Additional information

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



