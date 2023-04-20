Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.
Are you ready for joining bp and help us to operation TJ plant's blending DCS production system?
We are looking for a production control room technician and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team.
Your role will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoyed the successful plant commissioning journey, you will become an important part of normal plant operation.
In this position you will be responsible for below objectives:
In this role, you will have opportunity to become more successful in commissioning project and afterwards plant normal operation by:
To be part of our team below qualification is mandatory,
To be successful in the role you will need to have: