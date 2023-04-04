Control Room Technician (CRT)

Reporting to the on-shift Production Supervisor, the Control room Technician has an important and integral role in the safe and optimised operation of the Khazzan field.
This professional is crucial in ensuring that the facility operates safely and efficiently, maintaining optimal performance and minimizing risks. He is central in Emergency response.
The Control room Technician supports the development of staff to BP standards and requirements.
The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of an established, existing and successful operating centre, which will aspires to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide.
As a two week x two week Rotator, the role will be based at the Khazzan onshore gas processing facility and will be involved with the Day to Day Operations of a major gas plant.
