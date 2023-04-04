Control Room Technician (CRT)

Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

Reporting to the on-shift Production Supervisor, the Control room Technician has an important and integral role in the safe and optimised operation of the Khazzan field.

This professional is crucial in ensuring that the facility operates safely and efficiently, maintaining optimal performance and minimizing risks. He is central in Emergency response.

The Control room Technician supports the development of staff to BP standards and requirements.

The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of an established, existing and successful operating centre, which will aspires to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide.

As a two week x two week Rotator, the role will be based at the Khazzan onshore gas processing facility and will be involved with the Day to Day Operations of a major gas plant.

Join our team and advance your career as:

Control Room Technician

(Omani National only)

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Plays a major role in the continuing development of the plant Site Operating Procedures and preparation of any required method statements.

Participate in Day-to-Day Operations to a Safe Standard, and optimal restart following plant shutdowns.

Input into the development and training of less experienced and new CRT’s.

Monitor and control the process plant Using the Yokogawa ICSS to observe equipment operating conditions, making operations Control adjustments as required to maintain a steady state operation.

Be part of the Control room Emergency Response Team and respond to emergency and critical situations.

Experienced in Complex Fire & Gas Systems.

Alert maintenance personnel through radio communications of faults or failures and dispatch them to the appropriate location.

Communicate professionally and technically in English, Reading, writing and orally.

Monitoring alarms to ensure that equipment is functioning safely and reliably.

Documenting events in an electronic system to track equipment status and record system performance.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only

Diploma in Engineering or NVQ or City and Guilds qualification in a suitable Engineering discipline

At least 7 years’ experience in oil and gas Industry.

Experience Operator of a gas, oil, or petrochemical processing plant.

Experience with ICSS control systems (Preferred Yokogawa)

Experience with control of work processes and safety rules.

Demonstrated commitment to HSSE with strong safety behaviours demonstrated in previous roles.

High commitment to coaching and training in a diverse cultural environment.

An open and flexible work attitude with commitment to teamwork.

Experience of TEG Gas dehydration/hydrocarbon dewpoint conditioning Aero-derivative Gas Turbines, Gas turbo expanders, and Centrifugal and Reciprocating Gas Compressors. Condensate stabilisers, Condensate export pumps, three phase separation, Wells and flow lines and Hydrocarbon plant utilities systems.

Experience in working as part of a multi-national operations team.

Experience of BP Backbone (Ecow/SAP) maintenance planning and scheduling tools.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with demonstrated ability to champion full participation of all project/Operations teams.

Demonstrated ability to work in difficult and challenging environment.

