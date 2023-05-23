Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.
Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.
Are you ready for joining bp and help us to operation TJ plant's blending DCS production system? We are looking for a production control room technician and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team. Your role will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoyed the successful plant commissioning journey, you will become an important part of normal plant operation.
In this position you will be responsible for below objectives:
In this role, you will have opportunity to become more successful in commissioning project and afterwards plant normal operation by:
To be part of our team below qualification is mandatory
To be successful in the role you will need to have:
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.