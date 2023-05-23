This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

Job Description:

Job Summary:

Are you ready for joining bp and help us to operation TJ plant's blending DCS production system? We are looking for a production control room technician and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team. Your role will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoyed the successful plant commissioning journey, you will become an important part of normal plant operation.

In this position you will be responsible for below objectives:

1. To complete blending productions’ KPI and improve blending efficiency.

2. To execute all blending operational tasks to produce a batch in good specification.

3. To fully meets company HSSE, ISO9001, ISO14000 and IATF16949 expectation.

Role Purpose:

In this role, you will have opportunity to become more successful in commissioning project and afterwards plant normal operation by:

1. To ensure daily blending operation in compliance with BP Group’s HSSE polices and regulations during any blending operation at all the times, fully meet with BP/HSSE objectives and that target will be reached.

2. In charge of daily DCS operating, according to production schedule to set up right work order in DCS, choose appropriate blend system e.g. ILB, SMB, make sure right formula, blending routing, blending tanks in DCS; Monitor whole operating process, handle abnormal issue in time, report and investigate any abnormal problem.

3. Take part in bulk base oil receiving task, in charge of monitoring tank level.

4. Follow the instruction given by blending control room to operate blending equipment- DDU and ILB, SMB & BBV to complete daily blending plan safely and efficiently.

5. Comply with work instructions to make sure blending first time pass rate at high level.

6. Implement batch correction when off specification in compliance with the related working instruction given by QC.

7. Participate monthly cycle counting, such as tank dipping.

8. To coach and transfer the blending knowledge to all blending operators.

9. To seek opportunities and propose for continuous blending improvements.

10. Other task assigned by supervisor.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

To be part of our team below qualification is mandatory

1. College degree or above, chemical preferred

2 More than two-three years of plant experience in control room DCS operation

3.More than 3 years of plant experience in production of similar process.

4.Other valued skills are computer familiarity and competency

5.Good communicator and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others

6.Willingness to teach and share information with others.

7.Willingness to learn and show initiatives for self improvements.

8. Basic English reading/writing.

To be successful in the role you will need to have:

1. Familiarity with batch and lubricants process would be advantageous.

2. Logical thinking, well organized with problem solving ability.

3. Be motivated as self starter.

4. Effectively priorities work and handle multiple tasks at the same time.

5. Works well under high pressure situations.

6. Committed to environmentally, safe and healthy work practices.



