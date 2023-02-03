Control & Assurance Advisor

Job summary

The Assurance team is a vital element of bp’s second line of defence. It is ultimately accountable for assurance over bp’s internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR). This vacancy sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization.



This exciting role is charged with ensuring a robust and reliable control environment and supporting bp’s compliance with Sarbanes Oxley (SOx) regulations. Control & Assurance combines finance skills, business knowledge, and a transformation mindset using skilled technical acumen to ensure we meet our regulatory reporting requirements.

To deliver these accountabilities in a robust, meaningful, and efficient way, you will help us to:

convert our assurance activities ultimately to a no-touch, real-time and SOx controlled experience

shift to continuous control monitoring and automation for real-time fixes and predictive insights

develop a keen understanding of financial and control risks and ways to manage and mitigate these

Assurance and SOx testing over selected financial reporting processes and controls

Help design an operating model, including innovating testing methodologies, to migrate current assurance activities to a more preventative, data-driven, and objective assurance environment

Provide valuable input into the design of ICFR policies and procedures to facilitate redesign of assurance activities

Build and maintain a proactive partnership with bp’s internal audit team to:

manage current delivery of SOx testing and reporting

collaborate on the re-design of their SOx testing procedures and ways of working

Regularly engage with our external auditors to understand their perspective and detailed consideration of bp’s control assurance

In Control & Assurance, you will have ample opportunities to broaden your knowledge and strengthen your technical and professional foundation. You will work across the team, to support the entity-wide finance control teams and our transformation projects. Our team prides itself on its agile mindset and you will build enduring relationships with bp leadership and peers and influence across the three lines of defence and external auditors.

Essential Education

University degree and accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, ACCA, CIMA, etc.)

Audit or SOx assurance experience

Experience of driving process reengineering across finance or control processes

Challenges existing ways of working and identifies quick wins and strategic solutions

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Appreciation of ICFR frameworks and keen interest in keeping up to date with changes in the regulatory landscape and requirements

Innovative use of new technologies (e.g. process mining, Power Apps)

Experience with power, gas, and low carbon markets

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.