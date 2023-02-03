Control & Assurance Advisor

Role synopsis
The Assurance team is a vital element of bp’s second line of defence. It is ultimately accountable for assurance over bp’s internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR). This vacancy sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization.
This exciting role is charged with ensuring a robust and reliable control environment and supporting bp’s compliance with Sarbanes Oxley (SOx) regulations. Control & Assurance combines finance skills, business knowledge, and a transformation mindset using skilled technical acumen to ensure we meet our regulatory reporting requirements.
To deliver these accountabilities in a robust, meaningful, and efficient way, you will help us to:
Essential Education