Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Control &amp; Assurance Advisor

Control &amp; Assurance Advisor

Control & Assurance Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145209BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role synopsis
The Assurance team is a vital element of bp’s second line of defence. It is ultimately accountable for assurance over bp’s internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR). This vacancy sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization.

This exciting role is charged with ensuring a robust and reliable control environment and supporting bp’s compliance with Sarbanes Oxley (SOx) regulations. Control & Assurance combines finance skills, business knowledge, and a transformation mindset using skilled technical acumen to ensure we meet our regulatory reporting requirements.
To deliver these accountabilities in a robust, meaningful, and efficient way, you will help us to:

  • convert our assurance activities ultimately to a no-touch, real-time and SOx controlled experience
  • shift to continuous control monitoring and automation for real-time fixes and predictive insights
  • develop a keen understanding of financial and control risks and ways to manage and mitigate these
In Control & Assurance, you will have ample opportunities to broaden your knowledge and strengthen your technical and professional foundation. You will work across the team, to support the entity-wide finance control teams and our transformation projects. Our team prides itself on its agile mindset and you will build enduring relationships with bp leadership and peers and influence across the three lines of defence and external auditors.


Key accountabilities
  • Assurance and SOx testing over selected financial reporting processes and controls
  • Help design an operating model, including innovating testing methodologies, to migrate current assurance activities to a more preventative, data-driven, and objective assurance environment
  • Provide valuable input into the design of ICFR policies and procedures to facilitate redesign of assurance activities
  • Build and maintain a proactive partnership with bp’s internal audit team to:
  • manage current delivery of SOx testing and reporting
  • collaborate on the re-design of their SOx testing procedures and ways of working
  • Regularly engage with our external auditors to understand their perspective and detailed consideration of bp’s control assurance

Essential Education

  • University degree and accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, ACCA, CIMA, etc.)

Essential Experience & Job requirement
  • Audit or SOx assurance experience
  • Experience of driving process reengineering across finance or control processes
  • Challenges existing ways of working and identifies quick wins and strategic solutions
  • Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence
  • Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities
  • Appreciation of ICFR frameworks and keen interest in keeping up to date with changes in the regulatory landscape and requirements

Desirable Criteria
  • Innovative use of new technologies (e.g. process mining, Power Apps)
  • Experience with power, gas, and low carbon markets

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp