Control and Assurance Manager

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver effective and efficient financial controls, processes, MI matters and performance reporting are in line with BP requirements and supporting various initiatives to drive continuous improvement in the effectiveness of financial controls and building capabilities of the team to ensure conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver effective and efficient financial controls, processes, MI matters and performance reporting are in line with BP requirements and supporting various initiatives to drive continuous improvement in the effectiveness of financial controls and building capabilities of the team to ensure conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Control & Assurance team is bp’s second line of defence. It is ultimately accountable for ensuring compliance with external requirements and assurance over BP’s internal control over financial reporting [ICFR]. This includes quarterly due diligence, development and deployment of internal control policy, governance and risk management, and the annual management assessment.

The agenda of strategic modernisation and transformation overarches across all its scope. As an entity level function, leading change can only be done with very close teamwork and engagement with the business groups, global business services, and innovation & engineering integrating teams.

This role provides ample opportunities to drive bp’s ICFR strategic agenda, work across different bp businesses, and participate in end to end transformation projects across the company. You will help us to:

Support deployment of group standard procedures by collaborating with and influencing senior stakeholders in bp’s first line of defence and Global Business Services teams

Support the design and development of controls data analytics to modernise and digitise bp’s ICFR framework

Work across the Control and Assurance team to drive convergence and standardization in control processes across bp

You will have opportunities of working agile across, transformation, assurance, and segment control teams in Control and Assurance..

You will build enduring relationships through extensive collaboration with our leadership and peers in Control and Assurance, other finance teams in bp’s global businesses, and influence across the three lines of defence and external auditors.

Key Accountabilities

Support design and development of segment control processes, policies, and tools where segment variations to Group is required, working closely with the Accounting Reporting and Control VP and senior leadership in the segment

Operate agreed group and segment level control processes, including the quarterly Due Diligence program and related control processes

Build and maintain a proactive partnership with business partners and business facing finance teams

Provide independent challenge to efficacy of business control operations

Develop and support the delivery of control remediation plans for the business advocate for and supporting deployment of transformed control processes

Essential Education

University degree and Accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA, or studying towards these qualifications

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Good understanding of the oil & gas business model and accounting practices

Strong business process in Gas & Low Carbon and control knowledge

Consistent track record in collaborating with and influencing senior business partners

Strong organisation, process, and governance mentality, and work towards excellence

Experience of driving transformation across finance or control processes

Challenges existing ways of working and identifies quick wins and strategic solutions

Digital skills including SAP knowledge will be advantageous

Desirable Criteria

Use of new technologies (e.g. Power BI, Power Apps, etc.)

Additional Information

Knowledge about Gas & Low Carbon would be an advantage.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



