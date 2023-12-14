Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



WND is a major BP development off the Mediterranean coast in Egypt. Our mission is to deliver energy to Egypt through Safe, Compliant, Reliable, and Efficient operations. We are looking for a C&A engineer to join our BP engineering team in Cairo. You will be responsible for the performance of our control systems. Including a range of PLC, BPCS, SIS, F&G, HMI, and SCADA systems.



Join our Maintenance & Engineering Team and advance your career as a

Control and Automation Engineer

(Egyptian nationals only)

Maintain a working knowledge of relevant codes, standards, and group practices (GDP/GP) that pertain to the design and maintenance of field instrumentation and automation systems.

Ensure automation systems are cyber-safe by driving conformance with our ASDS GDP.

Implement relevant activities of our functional safety life cycle plan, based on IEC 61511.

Conduct routine self-verification and barrier health reviews of instrumented process safety barriers and maintain automation systems digital security and reliability by deployment of effective maintenance strategies.

Drive alarm management process and manage risks, collect opportunities, and design required changes. Provide oversight of automation contractors performance against agreed scope and schedule.

Manage hardware and software obsolescence and propose/implement necessary upgrades. Maintain custody of automation systems change procedure for simple and complex mods.

Provide C&A expertise to risk assessments, technical investigations, and MOC reviews.

Participate in PSSR, HAZOP, LOPA, and FSA as the need arises.

Serve as a technical support resource to project teams for new systems and upgrades and also as a point of contact for technology initiatives and provide guidance on site implementation. Support site team when loop tuning may be required.

Participate in BP community of practice for ASDS and I&C to share/capture learnings, risks, and opportunities.

A bachelor's degree in Instrumentation, Control, Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

Minimum 10 years of engineering experience in oil & gas projects and operations.

Experience in Yokogawa automation systems (ProSafe and Centum VP), Yokogawa information management tools (Exaquantum) and Yokogawa plant management tools (PRM).

Experience in networking, server management, NTP, FTP, and OPC. Virtualization is a plus.

Experience in industrial communication standards: HART, Fieldbus, and Modbus.

Knowledge of multi-tier architectures and firewall management.

Experience in control loop tuning. PlantTriage is a plus.

Experience in automation systems digital security (ASDS).

Experience in application of IEC 61511 and of alarm management life cycle.

Valid TUV certification is an advantage.

Knowledge of ISA-18.2

Knowledge of control of work principles, risk assessment, and management of change.

Preferable to have experience in using MS Power Query and developing Power BI dashboards.

Experience in agile ways of working is nice to have

Fluent English language knowledge

You will report to WND ICE Discipline Lead, supporting several WND partners. You will collaborate with site and engineering teams to facilitate alarm management. You will maintain system health and deliver control system changes with the site ICSS team. As ASDS SPA, you will lead ASDS site contacts to maintain full conformance. Your priorities will be set by Facility Support Squad Leader based on business needs. You also get a great opportunity to work with BP's community of C&A engineers to improve discipline health through learning and innovation.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



