Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
WND is a major BP development off the Mediterranean coast in Egypt. Our mission is to deliver energy to Egypt through Safe, Compliant, Reliable, and Efficient operations. We are looking for a C&A engineer to join our BP engineering team in Cairo. You will be responsible for the performance of our control systems. Including a range of PLC, BPCS, SIS, F&G, HMI, and SCADA systems.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Maintenance & Engineering Team and advance your career as a
Control and Automation Engineer
(Egyptian nationals only)
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
Who you will work with:
You will report to WND ICE Discipline Lead, supporting several WND partners. You will collaborate with site and engineering teams to facilitate alarm management. You will maintain system health and deliver control system changes with the site ICSS team. As ASDS SPA, you will lead ASDS site contacts to maintain full conformance. Your priorities will be set by Facility Support Squad Leader based on business needs. You also get a great opportunity to work with BP's community of C&A engineers to improve discipline health through learning and innovation.
It’s an exciting time to join bp! At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Automation Systems, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management {+ 6 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.