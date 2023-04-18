Control and assurance advisor

Job summary

This exciting role is charged with ensuring a robust and reliable control environment is in place and supporting bp’s compliance with Sarbanes Oxley (SOx) regulations over our local period end close controls (LPEC). You will combine your finance skills, business knowledge, and a transformation mindset using skilled technical acumen to ensure we meet our regulatory reporting requirements.

You will have ample opportunities to broaden your knowledge and strengthen your technical and professional foundation. You will work with stakeholders across bp’s finance teams, support the entity-wide finance control teams, and our transformation projects. The control & assurance team prides itself on its agile mindset and you will build enduring relationships with bp leadership and peers and influence across the three lines of defence and external auditors.

Assurance and SOx testing over LPEC business controls

To deliver these accountabilities in a robust, meaningful, and efficient way, you will build and maintain proactive partnerships with:

• Process control owners (PCOs) and control performers in Finance accounting reporting control (ARC) and global business services (GBS) teams for each entity in scope.

• Senior ARC and GBS stakeholders to provide regular updates and communicate recommendations and lessons learned.

• Control & assurance and trading & shipping control excellence colleagues.

• bp’s internal audit team to:

• manage current delivery of SOx testing and reporting;

• collaborate on the re-design of their SOx testing procedures and ways of working.

• bp’s external auditors to:

• leverage synergies and minimize auditor footprint on the business;

• understand their perspective and consideration of bp’s control assurance processes.





Education and Experience



 University degree and professional accounting qualification (CA, ACA, ACCA, CIMA, etc.) or MBA

 10+ years of relevant experience in internal and/ or external audit.

 Audit or SOx assurance experience of business/manual controls

 Clear, fluent, and confident written and verbal communication skills

 Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

 Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

 Appreciation of ICFR frameworks and keen interest in keeping up to date with changes in the regulatory landscape and requirements



Knowledge and Skills Required

 Understanding of the end-to-end financial process lifecycle

 Strong planning and problem-solving skills

 Ability to communicate effectively

 Strong stakeholder management skills

 Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently





Desirable

 Experience with power, Oil and gas industry, big4 or GBS/ SSC experience







