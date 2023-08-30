Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: The Control of Work Authority reports to the Operations Excellence Manager and is accountable for the quality execution of Permit to Work and LOTO programs for T&P North America. In addition to giving the final answer on Permit to Work and LOTO technical questions, the role is accountable for the T&P NA knowledge and culture as it relates to the execution of activities within the scope of Control of Work, the quality of the Permit To Work and LOTO audit program, performance management around Permit To Work and LOTO, and driving continuous improvement in the tools, process, and execution of Permit. Key Accountabilities: • Owns all Control of Work (CoW) Policies Content and Interpretation, which includes: Permit to Work, L2 HITRA, and LOTO policies and procedures. • Delivers COW, Level 2 HITRA and LOTO training to the organization • Delivers COW training to the organization • Owns all the tools and apps utilized by the organization to deliver COW and ensures they are updated when policy or procedural changes take place. • Interprets CoW policy content for the organization • Owns CoW competency standard technical content • Owns content of CoW Audit Protocol including audit schedule and reporting • Drives Control of Work OMS conformance through self-verification process. • Coordinates external and internal CoW audits and self-verification. • Ensures consistency of control of work-related roles and responsibilities throughout the organization. • Shares Control of Work lessons learned across the business

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role Synopsis:The Control of Work Authority reports to the Operations Excellence Manager and is accountable for the quality execution of Permit to Work and LOTO programs for T&P North America. In addition to giving the final answer on Permit to Work and LOTO technical questions, the role is accountable for the T&P NA knowledge and culture as it relates to the execution of activities within the scope of Control of Work, the quality of the Permit To Work and LOTO audit program, performance management around Permit To Work and LOTO, and driving continuous improvement in the tools, process, and execution of Permit.Key Accountabilities:• Owns all Control of Work (CoW) Policies Content and Interpretation, which includes: Permit to Work, L2 HITRA, and LOTO policies and procedures.• Delivers COW, Level 2 HITRA and LOTO training to the organization• Delivers COW training to the organization• Owns all the tools and apps utilized by the organization to deliver COW and ensures they are updated when policy or procedural changes take place.• Interprets CoW policy content for the organization• Owns CoW competency standard technical content• Owns content of CoW Audit Protocol including audit schedule and reporting• Drives Control of Work OMS conformance through self-verification process.• Coordinates external and internal CoW audits and self-verification.• Ensures consistency of control of work-related roles and responsibilities throughout the organization.• Shares Control of Work lessons learned across the business



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Minimum of a High School Diploma or Equivalent

Essential Criteria:

Experience:

5+ years of experience in operations related roles in upstream, refining, or terminals and pipelines

Experience in change management efforts

Strong health, safety and environmental knowledge and experience.

Must have proven leadership and people management skills – able to inspire, coach, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams.

Must be able to coach, mentor, and develop others and foster effective relationships throughout the organization

Strong networking and communication skills.

Skills:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required as well as strong facilitation, influencing and negotiating capabilities

Ability to coach and develop others and foster relationships throughout the organization

Ability to understand business issues and direct favorable outcomes

Familiarity with the challenges inherent in the terminals and pipelines business

Demonstrated and effective leadership skills

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor’s Degree

HSE experience is highly desirable

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.