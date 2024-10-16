Job summary

Join our Team in Frontignan and advance your career as a

Control of Work Lead/ Responsable Control of Work (M/F) (fixed term role for 18 months)

The CoW Lead acts as the single point of accountability (SPA) for all CoW activity at the Frontignan Terminal. They are responsible to ensure full compliance with bp CoW requirements as well as french regulations, to help meet the safety objectives of the site.

Être le garant de la bonne application des règles et obligations pour la gestion des travaux des entreprises sous traitantes (Control of Work) sur le dépôt de Frontignan, dans l’objectif que ces travaux se réalisent sans accidents ni incidents.

In this role You will:

Manage a team of bp staff and contractors responsible for the terminal CoW activities

Implement a robust contractor selection and management process:

Evaluate and approve contractor selection o Review and approve RAMS (Risk Assessed Method Statement), PDP or equivalent experience and level 3 lifting plans o Maintain an up-to-date database for all contractor employees (training records, certificates, …)

Lead the weekly contractor SIMOPS meeting o Investigate incidents and establish corrective actions

Maintain CoW documents up-to-date (procedures) as well as Key Performance Indicators

Act as the primary interface between Operations, Projects, Maintenance for all CoW activities

Participate to internal and external audits and inspections.

Address identified gaps and findings and implement the agreed action plans

Participate to the Self Verification program. Propose corrective actions and supervise them to completion

Be a member of the Terminal emergency response team and follow a rigorous training program as well as participate to the terminal emergency drills

Sous la responsabilité du Directeur de dépôt de Frontignan, le ou la titulaire du poste appuie les services Exploitation, Maintenance et Travaux/projets pour permettre la réalisation des travaux en sécurité, dans le respect des règles, normes et obligations en matière de santé et sécurité au travail pour les chantiers et travaux, définies dans la réglementation française et dans les standards internes du groupe bp. Les missions incluent notamment :

Encadrer une équipe dédiée au CoW : gestion des plannings, des absences, des compétences et des formations, etc.

Être le point focal pour la gestion des entreprises extérieures sous-traitantes :

Réaliser l’évaluation HSE des sous-traitants et valide leur sélection

Valider les Plans de Prévention, les modes opératoires spécifiques (CoW, opérations routinières) et les plans de levage de catégorie 3

Gérer les bases de données pour les accueils sécurité, habilitations, contrôles engins, …

Animer les réunions de coordinations inter-entreprises, élabore les plans de sensibilisation et de formation des sous-traitants, déploie les programmes de prévention du Groupe bp,

Remonter les anomalies et met en place les actions correctives et les points d’amélioration pour les travaux des sous-traitants  Gérer les contrats de sous-traitance CoW : suivi budgétaire, revue périodiques, mise à jour du cahier des charges

Elaborer et tenir à jour la documentation et les procédures CoW, rendre compte régulièrement des indicateurs clés (important metrics)  Assurer l’interface avec les différents services du dépôt de Frontignan pour permettre la bonne réalisation des travaux et chantiers en sécurité

S’assurer de l’adéquation et de la maintenance du matériel spécifique CoW  Identifier les opportunités d’amélioration et proposer des plans de mise en œuvre (gestion des coûts, gestion des non-conformités, …)

Participer aux audits et investigations suite à incidents. Mettre en œuvre les actions correctives. Réaliser des audits internes (self-vérifications)

What You will need to be successful:

Education

University degree or equivalent experience (Master) in HSE or equivalent

Master HSE ou équivalent

Seraient appréciés : ATEX 2 ; AIPR ; vérification des échafaudages ; levage / élingage ; référent amiante plomb

Experience :

Proven experience in managing contractor safety

Oil & gas or Energy sector experience preferred

Expérience en gestion de la sécurité des travaux / chantiers (CoW)  Connaissance de l’industrie pétrolière ou de sites Seveso appréciée

