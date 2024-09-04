Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Engineering Group



The Controls Engineer is a member of the Operations Engineering team at Archaea Energy and will provide controls & automation engineering expertise in support of RNG assets across the company. They will primarily support modifications to and optimization of renewable gas plants and power generation facilities.

The Operations Engineering team at Archaea Energy plays a pivotal role in the lifecycle of the company's renewable natural gas (RNG) plants and landfill gas to electric (LFGTE) sites, providing support from startup through the operational lifespan of the facilities. As a member, you'll be joining a group of engineers who bring a wealth of knowledge from both the renewable and conventional energy sectors. You will engage with a wide variety of teams across the company and have a unique chance to apply your technical skills in a rapidly growing segment of bp.

Provide controls & automation engineering support on a variety of controls equipment including PLC's, HMI's, and SCADA systems.

Work with the Project team and Automation Contractor during commissioning of new systems to assure that operations, maintenance, and reliability of equipment and systems progresses in-line with the promised delivery targets.

Work with the Field Services team to troubleshoot issues related to controls systems

Develop controls documentation for delivery of optimization projects including control narratives, IO lists, panel drawings, cable schedules, network architecture diagrams, and HMI programs and screens

Monitor KPI's for controls equipment, e.g. alarm system metrics, control loop performance, advanced control utilization, etc. and initiate corrective actions as necessary

Provide engineering support to technical MOC's and engineering queries

Provide technical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning, and start-up procedures related to controls systems

Participate in production/reliability improvement efforts including 5-why investigations, defect elimination, and deciding the need for more complex investigations when necessary

Collaborate with Maintenance teams on spares management

Bachelor’s degree in an engineering field

5 years of industrial automation experience

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of controls & automation equipment

Experience with troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, digital security, and software in oil & gas processing facilities

Experience with PLC programming, instrumentation including gas analyzers and Modbus communication

Experience in root cause analysis

Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for electrical equipment

Willing to travel domestically in support of controls system testing, commissioning, and troubleshooting

Experience in the following systems: AVEVA System Platform or Wonderware, Inductive Automation Ignition, and Rockwell FactoryTalk



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



