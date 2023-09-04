Controls and Support Manager - Monitoring and Audit

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to provide procurement, programe and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Own and regularly update the Procurement Operations BCP

Own the procurement operations input into the controls monthly call for Trading & Settlements functions.

Review and input into procurement operations control incidents root cause analysis

Coordinate Procurement Operations audit activities and findings

Support control related escalations, incidents

Collaboration with sub process Control owners (Ops managers, TLs, OPEX)

Oversee operational control monitoring as required by Sarbanes Oxley in defined regions.

Participate in monthly / quarterly pre-DD calls (Castrol EU, M&C Europe, Upstream CF, etc.)

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor's degree educated or equivalent in related area.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 8+ years relevant experience in a wide range of business operations.

Requires advanced knowledge of own technical or professional discipline and a working knowledge of other disciplines. Project management, process improvement using Continuous Improvement methodology experience is preferred.

Planning, organizing and leading individual projects/processes which have impact on multiple functional areas. Project management responsibility with input from Leadership Team member or manager.

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction.

Provides advice and guidance on matters relating to procure to pay controls within overall agreed policy/strategy.

Develops solutions to complex operational problems that will improve business efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Champions organizational decisions and values when interacting with peers, senior management, and stakeholders; balances stakeholder interests with organizational goals.

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Demonstrated experience in process management and re-engineering if possible.

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organization, internal and external to GBS.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, and PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to think outside-the-box.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Training and certification in Six-Sigma or similar quality management experience

Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.