Controls and Support Manager

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Responsible for leading a team to provide procurement, programme and customer management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Define and manage the Procurement Operations Transition strategy.

Delivering keys transitions for Payments, Invoicing and Order Management at pace to remove jagged edges where work is driven outside this team.

Be responsible for the procurement operations input into the monthly transition call.

Collaboration with Global Process Owners to agree procurement operations scope, DS&T transition teams to implement transitions and operations as the key recipient of the work.

Coordinate the monthly steering on movement work in and out of Procurement Operations with the GBS LT as required to ensure support and pace of execution.

Resolve transition critical issues as needed with Finance Procurement, other GBS Functions and the business.

Bachelor Degree or equivalent in related area with 8-10 years proven experience.

End to end project management including providing technical mentor, planning, coordinating and leading individual projects.

Champions organizational decisions and values when interacting with peers, senior management, and partners; balances team member interests with organizational goals.

Solid understanding of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Proven experience in process management and re-engineering if possible.

Develops and maintains positive working relationships with internal and external parties.

Continue to develop partnerships with other departments and functions.

Actively networks and maintains awareness of standard processes.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, and PowerPoint).

Ability to think outside-the-box.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



