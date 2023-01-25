Convenience Financial Assurance Analyst (M/F/D)

Job summary

to join our team in Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Your role will be embedded in the Finance New Business Team which is accountable for the development and implementation of end-to-end processes of our new and growing business areas from Finance perspective as well as correct Accounting, Reporting and Controls.



Our key stakeholders for this role are the Retail Operations Team, representing the dealer of the 1.200 retail sites handling the company integrated shop, the Trading support and Category Manager as well as the product development teams. In addition, the close cooperation with the IT departments as well as the support of internal and external auditors is an essential part of the role.



Your tasks:

Support implementation of new convenience business scenarios from Finance perspective in close connectivity with the business and product development teams

Provide Business support in system and process handling to ensure smooth business operations in line with financial requirements

Identify and drive system and process enhancements to stabilize and standardize system functionalities and processes in the convenience backend system ESO, including user acceptance test and escalation processes

Support test activities from Finance perspective, act as escalation point with IT

Review and assure quality of master data and act as communication and process interface with the responsible Retail and IT teams for issue resolution

Review of inventory values regarding business expectations and analysis or irregular values at site level for both quantity and value in close cooperation with the retail business and retail site manager

Assess and drive standardization, system- and process improvements across Europe

Interface to related activities in other business areas and connecting across teams – sour Business Service Center, Finance and Controlling, IT and the business departments

University degree level or equivalent in finance or business-related discipline

Fluent in English and German (verbal and written)

Comprehensive knowledge of convenience retail business and processes on the site

system and process understanding in ESO and related systems are an advantage

Comprehensive knowledge in SAP R3 (FI / CO / PCA) and BW (Analysis for Office)

Deep analytical understanding

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently with limited management

Ability to prioritize issues and topics in line with the overall strategy