Convenience Offer Lead

Join our team as EV Convenience Offer Delivery Lead – bp pulse
About the role itself:
This role sits in the bp pulse organization and is part of the Sirius project team (Conv. offer development – Spain). The role owner will be responsible for building the operating model, supporting processes and implementation of a differentiated Convenience offer on EV locations in Spain and will be the main point of contact with the JV bp-Iberdrola. Managing from design through to delivery, the role owner will work with multiple stakeholders to ensure that the operating model meets the needs of customers and bp’s organization.
What would be your responsibility?