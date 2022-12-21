Convenience Offer Lead

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Grade HThe role owner will be responsible for building the operating model, supporting processes and implementation of a differentiated Convenience offer on EV locations in Spain and will be the main point of contact with the JV bp-Iberdrola. Managing from design through to delivery, the role owner will work with multiple stakeholders to ensure that the operating model meets the needs of customers and bp’s organization

Join our team as EV Convenience Offer Delivery Lead – bp pulse

About the role itself:

This role sits in the bp pulse organization and is part of the Sirius project team (Conv. offer development – Spain). The role owner will be responsible for building the operating model, supporting processes and implementation of a differentiated Convenience offer on EV locations in Spain and will be the main point of contact with the JV bp-Iberdrola. Managing from design through to delivery, the role owner will work with multiple stakeholders to ensure that the operating model meets the needs of customers and bp’s organization.

What would be your responsibility?

Work with the Sirius project team to develop, pilot and implement a modular and differentiated Convenience offer, which also meets customer needs on EV locations

Work with the P&I CVP&E Global team and the Convenience offer manager – Europe to understand the development of Convenience@EV in Europe and its impact on the offer in Spain.

Define, develop, test and implement the operating model of Convenience@EV for electric mobility locations in Spain

Responsible for creating tools, frameworks and delivery models to enable successful delivery for 3rd parties and work alongside the execution and operations teams for implementation

Lead sales activity and negotiations with 3rd parties for EV locations

Develop clear business cases for initial investment for concept testing, based on rigorous insight and analysis.

Responsible to work alongside the productivity team to ensure that the model is efficient and affordable

Make recommendations for the rollout of offer based on customer feedback, commercial and operational viability.

Work with local teams and various functional teams to project manage the implementation of future offers in EV Hubs, from idea through to testing (e.g. Opex, I&E, P&C, Procurement, etc.)

Manage senior stakeholder and wider business engagement and communication

What should you bring to this role?

Business/retail/commercial acumen and u nderstanding Retail Financial Data

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong stakeholder management & influencing skills, customer and people focus

Project or Programme Management

Relationship Management and strong Innovation skills

Growth mindset: Collaborative approach

Externally aware and innovative

At least 5 years' experience working in a Retail business essential

Experience managing cross-functional teams essential

Commercial and/or business case development experience in a trading environment essential

Education

Degree level education a preference but not essential if relevant experience

Proficiency level of English and Spanish

Programme Management experience and qualifications a preference

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.