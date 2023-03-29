Convenience Offer Lead, Car Wash

Job summary

Employment type : 2 year fixed term contract.



Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are countries within Europe.



About the role:

This role sits in the Convenience Offer Development team for Europe and works alongside the European country teams to enable the Convenience Strategy. With a strong focus on the customer, the purpose of the role is to project manage the implementation of an agreed Car Wash Digitalisation business case for 9 countries in Europe. The role will work closely with I&E and coordinate across several departments such as Assets, Marketing, Procurement and the local country teams. It will also work with suppliers and senior management to deliver the business case.



This is a project role for two years with the potential to transition into a business-as-usual role at the end of the project. The individual will be expected to perform the role from their “home market”, with occasional travel expected dependent on the rollout plan.

What you’ll be supporting:



• Project manage the development and implementation of the car wash digitalization programme, from business case through to execution

• Create and manage a Roadmap to deliver the car wash business case

• Work with local convenience trading, marketing and Opex teams to implement, ensuring cross-functional input from all relevant business owners

• Facilitate regular meetings with different stakeholders groups

• Closely monitor project spend versus the approved budget

• Be the voice of the customer and the store teams as the digital solutions are designed and built, ensuring great customer and team member journeys

• Ensure that the digital solutions being developed consider other key growth areas of the convenience strategy (e.g. bpme, food service, electric vehicle charging, etc.)

• Ensure each country implementation includes a thorough post-implementation review, reviewing all identified activations confirming performance vs expectations and lessons learnt

• Identify cross-country opportunities for car wash promotions and activations

• Work with procurement to deliver COGs and margin improvements according to business case



Your experience might include:

• Significant experience working in a Retail or FMCG business essential

• Experience and a proven ability to manage 3rd party relationships to deliver outstanding performance

• Project Management experience essential

• Experience managing cross-functional teams essential

• Experience working with technology teams essential

• Commercial and/or business case development experience in a trading environment desirable

• Experience working in an innovation team or role desirable

