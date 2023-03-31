This role is responsible for providing direction and support of Convenience Trading and Mobility & Convenience SA (retail) to ensure delivery of the required operational standards and profitability. Has accountability for the overall management of the third-party service provider delivery, relationship, cost management and performance management. As Convenience Operations Manager you are responsible for positioning our retail customer value propositions as the leading convenience offers across the network. This position would be responsible for leading and ensuring that the retail strategy is being executed and operationalized on sites. It includes the consistency of retail standards application and team alignment of all retail convenience offers / services in general and related tactical campaigns including national promotions.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for creating and providing best-in-class digital experiences for consumers/customers using advanced knowledge of digital marketing programmes and platforms, in order to drive increased loyalty and engagement and deliver commercial results for the business.