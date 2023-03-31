Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role is responsible for providing direction and support of Convenience Trading and Mobility & Convenience SA (retail) to ensure delivery of the required operational standards and profitability. Has accountability for the overall management of the third-party service provider delivery, relationship, cost management and performance management. As Convenience Operations Manager you are responsible for positioning our retail customer value propositions as the leading convenience offers across the network. This position would be responsible for leading and ensuring that the retail strategy is being executed and operationalized on sites. It includes the consistency of retail standards application and team alignment of all retail convenience offers / services in general and related tactical campaigns including national promotions.

Key Accountabilities:

In terms of the operations aspects of the role, this role will oversee third party service providers (delivery, relationship, cost management and performance management) I the delivery of processes, procedures, ‘rules of engagement’ to ensure uniform application of all Mobility & Convenience SA policy and programs.

growing alliance partners relationships / offers with various industry leading brands to improve the commercial offering to bp customers and consumers with the aim of growing profitable volumes.

leading various projects / programmes and ensure on -time successful delivery.

developing and presenting business cases for endorsement to senior management.

engaging across all levels in the organization and represent bpSA to 3 rd parties and alliance partners.

Manage implementation of standards and disciplines on sites through the internal teams and 3 rd party service providers.

Leading the interface with the key support functions internally within Network, Assets, Logistics, Marketing, CCC, Supply, etc. and external i.e. Department of Energy, Dealer Council, capability service providers, etc. to drive performance to achieve the required set performance

The development, successful implementation and continuous improvement on processes and standards of the various activities within Sale and ensuring that this aligns and meets the requirements of the Mobility & Convenience SA (retail) strategy

Convenience HSSE compliance on site at all times..

Ensure set standards and processes are measured through setting identified KPI’s aimed at improving margins and site profitability and enforcing Operations Excellence through consistent execution.

The role is also expected to manage the operational aspects of the PnP Relationship:

Act as key contact point for day-to-day operational issues with Pick ’n Pay supply chain team

Work with PnP to ensure that product availability is maximized, taking account of all operational and system requirements

Manage day to day PnP stock holdings to identify over or under stocks and work with PnP team and dealers to correct where appropriate

Work with PnP on audit process, and development of process changes (where appropriate) in consultation with Op-Ex and Operations teams

Targeted on overall delivery of PnP sales, waste and availability targets

Management of follow through on HSE incidents related to PnP deliveries to store

Work with PnP team and Operations Teams to identify PnP performance improvement opportunities and implement changes as appropriate

Education & Experience Required

Relevant Business Degree

Marketing qualification will be advantageous

8-10 years’ Experience in Retail Convenience and fuels industry

Business development and relationship management professional.

Team leadership and management, coaching and mentoring

Experience in retail convenience and fuels industry

Strategic with a previous retail convenience market focus

Strong analytical and project management skills - Planning and Aligning

Demonstrated Organizational Savvy and Influence

Proven results focused

Customer Value management

