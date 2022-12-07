Job summary

Purpose

• The Convenience Partnership Trade Planner is responsible for shaping and editing the trade plan for M&S products within bp and also supporting with store trade to ensure that we are growing the overall annual sales performance.

• Improve the stock turn and maximise working capital investment.

• Forecasting, analysis, and management of the promotional process with M&S



Key Accountabilities

• Work with the M&S team and internal stakeholders to ensure that a strong trade plan is developed which supports customers with their needs but also improves trade performance.

• Ensure that the trade plan is supported with a robust marketing plan that communicates with our customers through the most relevant channels.

• With the category managers support, ensure that we have the correct range on our online platforms.

• Creation and management of site-level events calendar, working with the Operations team to identify & deliver support for single site / local events & activations with the aim to grow profitable sales

• Support with store trade; obtaining feedback on how phase changes and promotions land, minimizing overstocks, analyze store performance, lead a forum for internal M&S representatives and support as the HSSE rep.

• Forecasting, analysing, and management of promotional stock both before, during, and after the event to ensure bp maximizes available profit.

• Control any central M&S category allocations, removing any overstocks, and upweight where appropriate any under allocations

• Management of phase change critical paths, ensuring all timelines are met.

• Develop a robust but fair working relationship with the Convenience Partnership team, that allows for both challenge and growth of insight and sales

• Work with the Retail Supply Chain team to allow for safe combined allocation of stock, and ensuring extra care is taken at risk stores (Fire Marker)

• Supporting the line manager with the development and performance of wider team and additional projects and activities as required.

Summary Decision Rights Will have any relevant delegations of authority from line manager.

Experience

• Stock Management experience

• Buying or Commercial Experience

• Food Retail Experience



Skills & Competencies

• Communicating and Influencing

• Retail Supply Chain

• Range & Space Optimisation

• Fresh Food Management

• Negotiation and Influencing

• High level of Numeracy

• Customer Focus

• Retail Business Acumen

• Using Retail Financial Data

• Relationship management

