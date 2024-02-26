Convenience & Performance Advisor AU

Entity:Customers & Products
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Convenience Performance Advisor who will be responsible for advising the AU Convenience Trading & Fulfilment Senior Manager across the full Total Store portfolio through close partnership with functional leaders (Food, Merchandise, Trading Services & Fulfilment) to exceed financial objectives by proactively providing analytics & insights to make informed data-drive recommendations for executable interventions to always optimise Convenience performance, all with consideration of the external competitor market. The role will also be responsible for:
Track and provide assurance on performance & delivery of strategic initiatives within Convenience Trading & Fulfilment
Support in the ongoing management and evolution of the Total Store Offer.
Work with Finance to develop and implement standard and structured performance KPI dashboards and frameworks to drive effective performance conversations.
Apply external benchmarking and norms to determine what good looks like to drive and shape performance.
This individual will also work within a Community of Practice within M&C ANZ to build & share best practice data analysis, commercial insights & performance advisory approaches to enable M&C ANZ to continue optimising the ‘how’ in our approach, behind our strategy execution.
What you can expect in the role:
An emphasis on Safety compliance: Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s ‘who we are’ frame
Play to win, everyday: Actively support a performance culture that is (1) customer first and (2) forward looking and progressive in nature. Ensure performance is an exercise in doing the things we need to do to ensure we achieve the outputs we want to achieve (eg, inputs and outputs). Specifically, your partnership within Convenience should ensure key collaborators (eg, category managers) apply sound category management principles, leveraging data and insights to (1) accelerate growth and/or (2) identify (and subsequently close) gaps to plan.
Influence a performance-focused mindset in M&C: Encourage and support strong bias for action and performance. Be a strong voice and advocate for a ‘do-learn-do’ and agile attitude. Ensure key collaborators (and decision makers) leverage data and customer insights when it comes to the offer and CX.
Know the details: Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and promote timely interventions through deep, genuine partnerships within and outside of Convenience
Play a genuine business partnership role: Partnership with finance, deliver and implement the AU Convenience Trading performance framework. This includes supporting performance conversations and actively support a stronger performance culture at bp. Set the tone for forward looking, customer focused and commercially relevant performance conversations. And importantly, speak up and call it out when conversations are missing the mark.
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualification in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or related field
Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation.
Strong commercial nous and understanding of end to end business operations
Strong performance bias and a passion (energy) to win in ‘Retail’.
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Highly competent in communication and influencing
Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS Teams
Demonstrated experience working in a retail environment.
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.