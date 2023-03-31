The Convenience Pricing Analyst role operates within the SA Convenience Trading team, reporting to the Trading Support & Convenience Pricing Manager.
The purpose of the role is to define, manage and deliver all Pricing and Promotions analysis and reporting to help direct pricing & promotions decision-making and to inform strategy development.
The role will own all the pricing & promotions reporting, developed in conjunction with the Convenience Pricing Manager and the Global Convenience Pricing Lead and aligned to the high-level Global CVC pricing & promotions strategy and capability handbook.
Key elements of the role include: developing and delivering all pricing & promotions regular reporting and ad hoc analysis to support decision-making for the convenience business, especially competitor price position mapping and price & promotions measurement & analysis; the role will be the key user of the pricing & promotions tools for SA.
This role interacts with various internal and external stakeholders and will need to develop and maintain strong relationships with them. These include Global Convenience Pricing; Trading team; OPEX; Finance; Forecasting & Replenishment/Supply Chain; Marketing & Loyalty and external agencies/partners (e.g. competitor data supplier, pricing tool developer etc).
As a member of the SA Convenience team the role will input into the overall Convenience strategy and market plan.
The dynamic nature of the Convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade IResponsible for supporting the development and management of the category to increase sales and earnings, through providing full commercial and administrative support services using basic analytical and technical capabilities.