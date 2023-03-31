Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The Convenience Pricing Analyst role operates within the SA Convenience Trading team, reporting to the Trading Support & Convenience Pricing Manager.

The purpose of the role is to define, manage and deliver all Pricing and Promotions analysis and reporting to help direct pricing & promotions decision-making and to inform strategy development.

The role will own all the pricing & promotions reporting, developed in conjunction with the Convenience Pricing Manager and the Global Convenience Pricing Lead and aligned to the high-level Global CVC pricing & promotions strategy and capability handbook.

Key elements of the role include: developing and delivering all pricing & promotions regular reporting and ad hoc analysis to support decision-making for the convenience business, especially competitor price position mapping and price & promotions measurement & analysis; the role will be the key user of the pricing & promotions tools for SA.

This role interacts with various internal and external stakeholders and will need to develop and maintain strong relationships with them. These include Global Convenience Pricing; Trading team; OPEX; Finance; Forecasting & Replenishment/Supply Chain; Marketing & Loyalty and external agencies/partners (e.g. competitor data supplier, pricing tool developer etc).

As a member of the SA Convenience team the role will input into the overall Convenience strategy and market plan.

The dynamic nature of the Convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.



Key Accountabilities:

Manage and communicate regular reporting of competitor data in line with the global capability handbook into the SA market and use this to identify actions required to maintain position against pricing strategy.

Follow up and understand Partners (PnP, others) price recommendations in frame of Pricing Strategy and their potential impact on bp prices.

Manage the day-to-day relationship with the recommended competitor data supplier ensuring delivery of competitor data into the SA market. Create appropriate competitor data briefs and manage these with the supplier. Manage the regular QA process for competitor data.

Supported by Global CVC, develop and manage appropriate measurement of pricing and promotions activities to support decision-making.

Perform all ad hoc analysis requests related to pricing and promotions.

Work closely with the Trading team especially with Category Lead Team and WBC Manager to support actions relating to price, using the price reporting and strategy to drive decision-making.

Act as super-user for the pricing & promotions tools, supporting other users with best practice and provide support to on-board new users.

Manage and maintain documentation relating to SA pricing & promotions e.g. pricing strategy & policy, user guide for pricing tool etc.

Liaise with tool supplier to ensure data going into the price and promotions tools is clean & robust and will allow the tools to function appropriately.

Education & Experience Required

Degree level education

Deep experience and understanding of convenience retailing, trends, customer shopping behaviour and expectation.

Experience of small format/convenience retailing ideally in trading/pricing/customer role.

Understand what drives best in class customer experience, price perception in retail.

Good understanding of pricing strategies, trends, current and future business strategy.

Proven ability to understand & translate reporting/data into business actions

Experience of stakeholder management/influencing role

Experience of change management.

Excellent communication, influencing and relationship-management skills.

Excellent organisational, planning, and written and oral communication skills.

Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills.

Strong team player and able to lead agile squads.

Self-starter with drive and initiative.

Strong focus and passion for customers.

Good understanding of business strategy and its value drivers.

Good data and reporting skills, strong numeracy

Grade IResponsible for supporting the development and management of the category to increase sales and earnings, through providing full commercial and administrative support services using basic analytical and technical capabilities.