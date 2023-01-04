Job summary

The Convenience Range & Space Development Lead role operates within the ESA Convenience team reporting to the ESA senior trading optimisation manager. The purpose of the role is to set high level strategy, framework, toolkits, templates and processes for delivering the Gold Standard of Category management and range and space optimization management to secure consistent approach to maximise value and lead to site specific, customer shopping mission driven range and space.

In collaboration with Flexi Format Led define merchandising standards and functional specs to secure best in class customer experience. Defining Assortment and Space Optimisation framework and tools to enable markets deliver the right offer to our customers and drive value. Define requirements and spec for digital platform. Support regional execution & triage providing subject matter expertise & best practice to build in market capability. Define toolkits and operational capability requirements to insight, innovation & digital delivery teams, define and test the best models. To lead Category management capability development to design most profitable and appropriate models which support and enable the delivery of regions and markets strategies.

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with Value Chain team to secure consistency in approach and that all elements working together and leading to optimization.

Lead the identification and development of new concepts and tools to ensure best in class approach in Category management, anticipate customers changing needs and supports delivery the world’s most convenient store.

Ensure that BP’s convenience stores deliver exceptional customer experience.

Delivering the Gold Standard of Category Management Frame. Defining Assortment and Space Optimisation framework to enable markets deliver the right offer to our customers and drive value.

Lead the development of a market assessment process which identifies market maturity and define gaps and path to improvement of on markets capabilities.

Develop and direct the application of category management & merchandising best practice, ways of working to ensure efficient store merchandising principles and supporting inventory, waste, availability and replenishment efficiency.

Develop and implement a modular system for the micro space and merchandising principles in BP’s stores that reflect different customer missions and needs

Develop and drive the usage of one standardised approach and systems to market.

Define functional spec and influence the development of our digital enablers.

Develop and implement a systematic approach to incorporating the merchandising principles into the customer proposition development aligned to the convenience retail strategy.

Develop an ideal master assortment that can be easily tailored to the identified customer missions within a market or local catchment and allow for flexibility in local ranging to suit specific local tastes and requirements.

Ensure that BP remains compliant with all related safety regulations adopting a believe in zero approach to the design of our stores and operations

Inform and influence the operational effectiveness of our stores through the way they are designed and act on store customer feedback within limits jointly owned and set by the opex team.

Deep experience and understanding of convenience retailing, trends, customer shopping behaviour and expectation.

Proven experience of driving best in class customer experience in retail merchandising

Deep understanding merchandising trends, customers' expectations and current & future company strategy.

Proven leadership capability

Proven management capability to drive effective integration of cross functional activities to provide a high-quality service experience to internal and external customers.

Experience of small format/convenience retailing

Format, Range & Space and layout planning experience

Merchandising and store operation experience

Excellent communication, influencing and relationship-management skills.

Strong in team player and able to lead agile squads.

Understating of the different retail channels of trade.

Strong focus and passion for customers.

High degree of strategic insight.

Good understanding of business strategy and its value drivers

Degree level

The Convenience Range & Space Development Lead role operates within the ESA Convenience team reporting to the ESA senior trading optimisation manager. The purpose of the role is to set high level strategy, framework, toolkits, templates and processes for delivering the Gold Standard of Category management and range and space optimization management to secure consistent approach to maximise value and lead to site specific, customer shopping mission driven range and space.