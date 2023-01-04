The Convenience Range & Space Development Lead role operates within the ESA Convenience team reporting to the ESA senior trading optimisation manager. The purpose of the role is to set high level strategy, framework, toolkits, templates and processes for delivering the Gold Standard of Category management and range and space optimization management to secure consistent approach to maximise value and lead to site specific, customer shopping mission driven range and space.
In collaboration with Flexi Format Led define merchandising standards and functional specs to secure best in class customer experience. Defining Assortment and Space Optimisation framework and tools to enable markets deliver the right offer to our customers and drive value. Define requirements and spec for digital platform. Support regional execution & triage providing subject matter expertise & best practice to build in market capability. Define toolkits and operational capability requirements to insight, innovation & digital delivery teams, define and test the best models. To lead Category management capability development to design most profitable and appropriate models which support and enable the delivery of regions and markets strategies.
Key Accountabilities
