Convenience Retail Business Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Provide category analysis and rebates reporting on monthly and quarterly basis.

Work with internal Business stakeholders in providing support for promotional assistance, promotional performance reports as well as promotional set up and maintenance.

Partner with stakeholders across business units to develop analysis and documentation.

Provide support on ESO in relation to range management and troubleshooting, proactive and reactive listing as well as product price update.

Provide advice and technical training including reporting in ESO

Work with external credit controllers to ensure rebates are paid timeously to bpSA.

Provide consolidated rebate report to both GBS and bp Category Management team.

Accurate consolidation and monthly reporting of bp Express and PnP Express franchise fees.

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing processes and systems to be more efficient.



Skills:

