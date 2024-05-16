This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

This is a hybrid role that works 3 days per week from Chicago or Louisville

Role Synopsis

The Convenience Retail Procurement Advisor plays a critical role in realizing Procurement’s objective to become a world-class procurement organization with leading capability in category management that deliver relevant, value-adding category strategies. The primary focus of the role is to create transformative category strategies, based on supply market expertise, current and future business needs and global category spend and innovation opportunities that identify impactful business value (with a focus on savings through effective category deployment). In this role you will develop effective implementation plans, working in lockstep with Business Interface peers and GBS to support successful implementation to agreed timelines.

The Advisor assures that all work activity performed at a category level supports safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient business operations. Works closely with the relevant stakeholders to develop strategies that drive supplier innovation, value and efficiency into our retail convenience offers and underpins business growth in the fast growing convenience space The role will focus on the below three areas:

1. Partnering and supporting the business in the negotiation of supplier agreements and building new source of supply or supply chains during significant growth modes.

2. Sourcing and supporting complex negotiations for merchandise for resale, identifying opportunities across complementary categories to leverage negotiation and supplier management.

3. Supporting the business in offer development – support the business in the development of innovative, differentiated offers by accessing innovation from our supply base.

Reporting to the Global Convenience Senior Manager, the primary purpose of this role is to be the link between procurement category strategy, supplier innovation and procurement value creation, using procurement’s global network and GBS to enable the Retail Convenience growth strategy across bp, ampm, Thorntons and TA.

Key Accountabilities

Demand forecasting and planning. Understand and contribute into business strategy development and execution planning, consideration for resourcing and regulatory compliance.

Seek opportunities for demand aggregation and use of buying channels. Ensure timeliness and quality of contracts for safe, compliant, and reliable business operations

Support overall delivery of financial value targets, including multiyear breakthrough activities, budget efficiency and resource requirements.

Ensure commercial, legal, and contractual compliances in all the procurement transactions. Post-award contract management, including interpretation and implications of terms and conditions, monitoring contract expiration dates and identifying need for extensions or renewals.

Accountable for ensuring all enabling functions are involved to facilitate company objectives and resolve customer issues, providing customer satisfaction, and acts as the first point of contact for suppliers/contract holders for as long as the contract lasts.

Communicate effectively through various channels using different styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners internally and externally to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict

Champion bigger business transformation within procurement. Build a strong working relationship with the key business teams.

Essential Education and Experience

Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain or related field, or equivalent experience

MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable but not essential

Strong performance bias and a passion to win in ‘Retail.’

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment.

Highly skilled in procurement category management and supplier management

Highly proficient in problem solving and open thinking.

Effective communicator and influencer

Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.