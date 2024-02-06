Convenience insights Analyst

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
• The convenience analyst and insights manager is responsible for analysing internal and external data, insights and market-trends to support and challenge the UK trading team in delivering the strategy and maximising financial and customer performance / satisfaction. This role will lead and work in partnership with key internal and external stakeholders
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Accountabilities;
Ensure all plans and decisions are truly customer-led
Support the UK trading manager, buying and branded offers manager and the wider trading team leaders, in shaping the strategic direction of UK trading
Coach, challenge and support the team – including the regular sharing of insights and opportunities
Fully utilise data, insight and market-trend platforms / information to ensure performance opportunities are fully analysed, explored, and changes / interventions proposed as required
Work closely with buyers and colleagues to ensure performance is truly optimised and that categories and brands work together as one combined offer
Work alongside trading support functions to drive and support efficiencies and profitability
Work together with wider business stakeholders to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood
Build, manage and maintain insight-led external relationships
Develop and own efficient and automated tools to drive profitability and customer satisfaction (i.e. price and promotion)
Complete regular store visits to our own stores, and relevant / emerging competition
Essentials;
Experience and proven ability in analysing data and insight to drive positive change and enhanced performance outputs
Keen and proven bias towards the customer – ideally with experience in understanding and applying market-trend information
Experience in managing, or working alongside, third party partners / suppliers
Experience working within a fast-paced retail business
Ability to remain highly motivated whilst managing pressures associated with high intensity / profile role
Strong team-working, coaching, communication and influencing skills with the ability to work with others across the wider business
Highly organised with a strong bias towards effective planning and prioritising
Accomplished attention to detail, and comfortable in handling large amounts of data
Highly numerate with relevant technical experience (i.e. SAP, MS Office) and the ability to embrace new technology / ways of working
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.