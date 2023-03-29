Convenience integrated business planning lead

Job summary

Location: UK



About the role:

As a member of the Europe Convenience Team, you will be responsible for creating and owning an integrated business plan for all change activity across the Europe Convenience Trading team.

The main purpose of the job is to ensure all Convenience Trading teams are working in an integrated way and aligned to “one plan” which is tracked, governed and reviewed on a regular basis. The integrated plan should enable the Leadership Team to work efficiently and spots gaps and opportunities to maximise value from the plan.

The business plan will include change activity held in the central teams (Offer Development, Trading Optimisation and Supply Chain Optimisation) as well as key activity being delivered in-country across 9 markets

What you’ll be supporting:



• Own the European convenience business plan, ensuring priorities and sequencing are clear across all European markets

• Ensure the business plan is aligned to the 4 Year Roadmap and progress is understood at all times

• Proactively manage interdependencies across the plan ensuring all necessary teams are aware and aligned

• Surface key risks and issues across the plan and work with key stakeholders to mitigate or resolve

• Communicate progress against the plan to the Europe Convenience Leadership Team and other key stakeholders

• Ensure there is a constant pipeline of ideas and opportunities

• Support with workshop and meeting facilitation

• Support the Convenience Trading teams to continuously improve ways of working and processes

• Support with senior stakeholder and wider business engagement and communication

• Support the Convenience Offer Managers with strategic analysis when required



Your experience might include:



• Deomstrable project/programme management experience

• Experience working within a fast-paced retail business desirable

• Highly organised with a strong bias towards effective planning and prioritising

• Strong stakeholder engagement and communication skills essential

• Strong at building relationships and influencing essential

• Ability to present data in a simple and easy to understand way

• Strong team-working, coaching, communication and influencing skills with the ability to work with others across the wider business

• Accomplished attention to detail, and comfortable in handling large amounts of data

• Can deal with ambiguity

• Flexible and proactive

• Retail Business Acumen

• Good understanding of Retail Financial Data

